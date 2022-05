Share · View all patches · Build 8793682 · Last edited 23 May 2022 – 17:39:18 UTC by Wendy

Some fixes for the Shores:

Fixed some teleporters not working in Celestial Shores

Fixed button after event dice challenges being off screen sometimes

Fixed infection not behaving as intended

Fixed being teleported into fog when leaving dreamscape

Fixed Beast Shaman appearing without any Beasts

Thanks for all your bug reports! Keep them coming as always, using the in-game bug reporter if you can.