Update 0.0.6 has been released!

GENERAL PRACTITIONER 0.0.6 RELEASE
A new update for General Practitioner 2 is available to download!
GENERAL:
- General Bug Fixing
- Nurse Billie McDaniel has been added to the Codex (Characters)
- Nurse Nyarai Zamora has been added to the Codex (Characters)
- "Abdominal exam" has been added to the Codex (Medical Glossary)
- "HEENT exam" has been added to the Codex (Medical Glossary)
- "Legs exam" has been added to the Codex (Medical Glossary)
- "Genital Herpes" has been added to the Codex (Medical Glossary)
- "Syphilis" has been added to the Codex (Medical Glossary)
- "Lymphogranuloma venereum" has been added to the Codex (Medical Glossary)
- "Chancroid" has been added to the Codex (Medical Glossary)
- "Behçet’s syndrome" has been added to the Codex (Medical Glossary)
- "Blood Exams" descriptions have been added to the Codex (Medical Glossary)
- Eloise Stevens has been added to the Codex (Patients)
- Annalee Christensen has been added to the Codex (Patients)
- Johnathon Beckett has been added to the Codex (Patients)
- Added a setting for both Andrew and Julie to pre-determine if they are sexually attracted by men, women or both. This will prevent flirting and having relationships with undesired characters.
You can switch this any moment throughout the game. By default Andrew is attracted by women while Julie is attracted by both.
EXAMINATIONS:
- It is now possible to play each examination in "Exam Mode" by accessing a patient's Codex entry and clicking on the "PLAY EXAM" button at the bottom of the record.
This option is available only from the Main Menu, as in-game examinations follow a strict story-driven sequence.
- Eloise Steven's examination is now available (ID 3408813804). Eloise presents with genital ulceration.
- Annalee examination is now available (ID 3408813804). Annalee is pregnant and presents with a paracetamol overdose.
- Johnathon examination is now available (ID 3408813804). Johnathon presents with a case of poisoning. You will also be able to interact with him after the examination, if you made it right.
STORY:
- Added story events for Andrew and Julie when you first stay home after day 12 and day 18
- Added interviews with Nyarai and Billie
- Added house pool scenes for both Andrew and Julie
- Added the option to choose your Registered Nurse. This will influence the game's story, personal "quest" and the financial outcome of the clinic. Some of these features are still being worked on.
Please note that paying nurses salaries has not still been added to the game. You can enjoy them for free right now.
- Added an "after-exam" date event with Margareth, provided you completed her examination succesfully and you have enough relationship with her
- Added a new story event with Julie at the bar. The event unlocks after day 17 and only if playing Andrew. The event will be linked to an examination which is still under development
- Added an introductory dialogue with Dalila, a new character representing the Medical Board. She will visit you if you fail the exam with Margareth. She will eventually meet you in the future, if you did a good job with Margareth though.
- After day 26, if you examined Johnathon with Andrew, you will know about his fate, whether you were able to save him or not.
- After day 30, if you saved John's life, you will meet him again when you choose to "Stay home." If your settings for Andy's sexual orientation are "Men" or "Both" you can accept or refuse a dinner invitation by John
Next patch will include the dinner and the possible outcome.
