Dota 2 update for 23 May 2022

ClientVersion 5277

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, French, German, Hungarian, Thai, Ukrainian, Vietnamese, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, English, Greek, Italian, Korean, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Traditional Chinese, and Turkish

English Localization

  • dpc_event_springmajor22: The Stockholm Major May 12-22The Stockholm Major
  • dpc_event_spring21: Spring Tour
  • dpc_event_summer22: Summer Tour
  • dpc_event_chinafinals22: Spring China Finals
  • DOTA_DPC_Major_Short: MAJ
  • DOTA_DPCTeams_Division0:

Changed files in this update

