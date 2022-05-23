Dota 2 update for 23 May 2022
ClientVersion 5277
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, French, German, Hungarian, Thai, Ukrainian, Vietnamese, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, English, Greek, Italian, Korean, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Traditional Chinese, and Turkish
English Localization
- dpc_event_springmajor22:
The Stockholm Major May 12-22›
- dpc_event_spring21:
- dpc_event_summer22:
- dpc_event_chinafinals22:
- DOTA_DPC_Major_Short:
- DOTA_DPCTeams_Division0:
