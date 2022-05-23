_We've heard your frustrations about update size and frequency loud and clear, and have worked hard to make sure your Aim Lab experience is as frictionless and fun as possible.

This update is meant to address the most frequent pain points we've heard from you, our players. It is a large update, but the reason for that is so we can make all future updates much smaller in size. We have investigated why our update size was so consistently large and believe we identified the core issue. From this patch onward you should experience significantly smaller and easier to download updates for Aim Lab.

We also took this opportunity to improve the overall quality of life with a variety of bug fixes and improvements across the board, which should lead you to having a smoother experience, lower RAM usage, and faster loading times. If you're using Aim Lab in any language other than English, you should also notice an overall improvement in the coverage and quality of our Localization.

Optimization, UI, and Localization Improvements _

Training Tab - We did some magic to the training tab, searching for items should now feel snappier and you shouldn't see any loading happen for most tasks and playlists.

Leaderboards - Leaderboard loading times improved, and new scores will now appear on the leaderboards faster.

Lowering RAM usage - Aim Lab will now use less RAM, resulting in fewer stutters when loading or restarting a task; this will be most noticeable on lower-end machines, but it will also speed up restart time in tasks on all machines.

User Interface - Our UI scaled unpredictably with different aspect ratios, so we made it so that it will now have a 16:9 fixed aspect ratio, making it easily usable on all screens.

Localization - We are making an active effort to improve localization in-game, starting with the most visited screens. You should see fewer non-localized words on all the screens that you most commonly use.

Quality of Life

High score is now showing on the result screen

Hit sounds are now enabled by default

Creator Studio: it was extremely time-consuming for scenario creators to manually search for bots so we added a search bar & new filters and sorting options.

Fixed in Aim Lab