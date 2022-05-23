Addressing build sizes; Quality of Life updates & bug fixes
_We've heard your frustrations about update size and frequency loud and clear, and have worked hard to make sure your Aim Lab experience is as frictionless and fun as possible.
This update is meant to address the most frequent pain points we've heard from you, our players. It is a large update, but the reason for that is so we can make all future updates much smaller in size. We have investigated why our update size was so consistently large and believe we identified the core issue. From this patch onward you should experience significantly smaller and easier to download updates for Aim Lab.
We also took this opportunity to improve the overall quality of life with a variety of bug fixes and improvements across the board, which should lead you to having a smoother experience, lower RAM usage, and faster loading times. If you're using Aim Lab in any language other than English, you should also notice an overall improvement in the coverage and quality of our Localization.
Optimization, UI, and Localization Improvements _
Training Tab - We did some magic to the training tab, searching for items should now feel snappier and you shouldn't see any loading happen for most tasks and playlists.
Leaderboards - Leaderboard loading times improved, and new scores will now appear on the leaderboards faster.
Lowering RAM usage - Aim Lab will now use less RAM, resulting in fewer stutters when loading or restarting a task; this will be most noticeable on lower-end machines, but it will also speed up restart time in tasks on all machines.
User Interface - Our UI scaled unpredictably with different aspect ratios, so we made it so that it will now have a 16:9 fixed aspect ratio, making it easily usable on all screens.
Localization - We are making an active effort to improve localization in-game, starting with the most visited screens. You should see fewer non-localized words on all the screens that you most commonly use.
Quality of Life
- High score is now showing on the result screen
- Hit sounds are now enabled by default
- Creator Studio: it was extremely time-consuming for scenario creators to manually search for bots so we added a search bar & new filters and sorting options.
Fixed in Aim Lab
- The game could break on startup, showing only animated background
- Switching tabs quickly caused screens to overlap
- Playlists played from the custom tab could be corrupted
- Main menu carousel opened Year in Review
- Valorant profile had no data
- P-10 Roni fixed fire rate and ADS sensitivity
- Editing and not saving a playlist caused editing a playlist to break
- Navigating menus with the keyboard didn't work
- The zoom ratio on custom weapons was stuck after ADS
- Hit and spawn sounds weren't set to last saved
- Initially selected scenario preview didn't stop loading after picking another scenario
- The leaderboard time filter showed "all-time" instead of "weekly" even when weekly was shown
- During a playlist, if you searched for something with T in its name it played the next task
- Searching for core tasks showed custom versions first
- Suggested task in result screen sometimes defaulted to spidershot
- Sensitivity decreased when toggling free cam (f7)
- Loadout initialized without a weapon and placeholder text
- FSA Reflexshot had mode written in the title twice
- Weapon skin texture was bugged when accessed from play now
- Using X to close SRDebugger didn't unpause the task
- After playing Fortnite training playlist settings were changed to third person
- Recommended training playlist displayed playlist info instead of author
- Some templates in the Training Tab didn't load
- The imported hit sound preview didn't pause
- Comparing scores in the scores tab sometimes showed all stats as null
- Small font size in the description box
- Exit to tutorial pop up buttons were not functioning properly
- Creator Studio: UI broke after returning from the CS editor
- Creator Studio: Waypoint spawners ignored bots' "on spawn offset" behavior
- Creator Studio: "Refresh Leaderboard" ignored the time period filter in result screens
- Creator Studio: Leaderboards showed all-time filter when leaderboards were set to weekly
- Creator Studio: First kill used default hit sound
- Creator Studio: Score wasn't showing up on Yuki Aim - Wave click small result screen
- Creator Studio: Spawn sound played every time switch condition was triggered
- Creator Studio: Post-processing FX was forced enabled when playing in the editor
- Creator Studio: Waypoint list could take multiple times to minimize or expand
- Creator Studio: Couldn't collapse Waypoint list under specific circumstances
- Creator Studio: Friends-only untoggled when leaderboards were refreshed
Changed files in this update