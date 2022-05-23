 Skip to content

Perfect Heist 2 update for 23 May 2022

Update 15: Class balancing changes, custom music and fixes!

Changes:

  • reduced Pickpocket steal duration from 0.4s to 0.2s
  • Pilots plane speed upgrade now upgrades agility as well
  • Pilot can no longer search boxes if he has all upgrades
  • added new "Reduced Cooldown" Pilot upgrade
  • increased Pilot upgrade chance per box from 50% to 70%
  • Sheriff now gains two additional cuffs per kill with the horse
  • reduced Inventor extra damage taken from 30% to 15%
  • FBIs motion detector now gets triggered by NPCs and tasers everyone walking through
  • FBIs motion detector no longer gets triggered by cops
  • Vigil smart cameras reduced from 3 to 2
  • increased safe open/close sound falloff distance
  • increased drill sound falloff distance
  • players kicked for AFK are no longer banned from the server

Fixes:

  • fix for cop bots sometimes still being aggressive towards already dead robbers
  • fixed "Flight Sim Controls" setting not loading correctly
  • fixed Vigil cam spam pinging dead players

Level Editor:

  • added support for custom music on custom maps again

