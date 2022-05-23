Update 15: Class balancing changes, custom music and fixes!

Changes:
- reduced Pickpocket steal duration from 0.4s to 0.2s
- Pilots plane speed upgrade now upgrades agility as well
- Pilot can no longer search boxes if he has all upgrades
- added new "Reduced Cooldown" Pilot upgrade
- increased Pilot upgrade chance per box from 50% to 70%
- Sheriff now gains two additional cuffs per kill with the horse
- reduced Inventor extra damage taken from 30% to 15%
- FBIs motion detector now gets triggered by NPCs and tasers everyone walking through
- FBIs motion detector no longer gets triggered by cops
- Vigil smart cameras reduced from 3 to 2
- increased safe open/close sound falloff distance
- increased drill sound falloff distance
- players kicked for AFK are no longer banned from the server
Fixes:
- fix for cop bots sometimes still being aggressive towards already dead robbers
- fixed "Flight Sim Controls" setting not loading correctly
- fixed Vigil cam spam pinging dead players
Level Editor:
- added support for custom music on custom maps again
