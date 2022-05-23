 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Night Racer update for 23 May 2022

Update 1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8793144 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Day 1 Patch dropping tonight will have the following fixes.

  • Added more screen resolutions so players can scale the game to fit the exact resolution their pc can run at.
  • Added volume sliders to help control each musical element individually.
  • Fixed a cloud save error in the tutorial, that occurs when you play the game first, uninstall it and then reinstall it again.
  • Added keyboard and controller support for the volume sliders.
  • Added visual and audio feedback when you finish a lap in multiplayer.
  • Fixed the hit areas in few of the levels.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1902831
  • Loading history…
Depot 1902832
  • Loading history…
Depot 1902833
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link