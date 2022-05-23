Update 1.0.1

Day 1 Patch dropping tonight will have the following fixes.
- Added more screen resolutions so players can scale the game to fit the exact resolution their pc can run at.
- Added volume sliders to help control each musical element individually.
- Fixed a cloud save error in the tutorial, that occurs when you play the game first, uninstall it and then reinstall it again.
- Added keyboard and controller support for the volume sliders.
- Added visual and audio feedback when you finish a lap in multiplayer.
- Fixed the hit areas in few of the levels.
