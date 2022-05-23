 Skip to content

ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 23 May 2022

0.511.4 - Quantity and Quality

Share · View all patches · Build 8792739 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The cargo manifest and processed cargo manifest are now more condensed.
  • The processed cargo manifest will now explicitly display how much cargo is stored in external cargo containers.
  • Moved the processed cargo manifest on the Eagle Prospector HUD to another spot to prevent obscuring the entrance of your cargo hold.
  • Holding the “hold position” button when flying EI1337 autopilot will now disable collision avoidance as long as the button is held.
  • Physical displays on the HAL HUD now apply their curvature to texts displayed on them.
  • The movement of the physical displays of the HAL HUD is now much subtler.
  • When sending the crew on an EVA mission through a dialogue option, you will now see them perform the EVA flight.
  • Added new smart camera option: smoothed movement without automatic excavator zoom.
  • New double-tap excavator control that keeps your excavator open. You can adjust sensitivity in the Settings menu.
  • You can play your own advertisements on the Enceladus station screen.
  • You can now tune the angular velocity limit of the autopilot up to 360 degrees per second, which was the stock setting of the Bald Eagle.
  • EVA mechanic crew visible on Enceladus now respect proper parallax when your camera moves during the launch sequence.
  • Fixed missing Chinese/Korean font on the Eagle Prospector HUD.
  • When you discover something more specific about a location, your astrogation listing will update by replacing the generic discovery with the specific one, instead of listing both.
  • The repair crew on Enceladus won’t flicker in and out of existence as they weld your ship back into shape.
  • Text on the dock billboard will now wrap to the next line if it exceeds the screen size.
  • NPC ships will not attempt to communicate with asteroids anymore.
  • The hacking sequence now uses correct Linux commands.
  • Reactor explosions are now visible on the visual feed.
  • When adjusting lighting settings at the Enceladus Prime station menu, you could activate lights on the docking arm that were supposed to be dormant.
  • The phage-class stations will not cause the game to play the “mystery is near” music once you discover them.
  • Known locations won’t play “mystery is near” music when you astrogate to them on subsequent missions - unless there is something more to discover.
  • When your cargo manifest and processed cargo manifest was nearly full, the window of K37 hud showing your cargo bay could resize, restarting the cargo bay microseismic scanner.
  • Added new achievement.
  • Updated translations.

