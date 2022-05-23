 Skip to content

Squirrelmageddon! update for 23 May 2022

v1477 - First Person ADS

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • new first person ADS / Ironsights system (improved FPS gamesplay)
  • new lens based scopes for snipers and mag rifle
  • mag rifle now fires projectile instead of using trace fire
  • game CPU optimisations
  • quad bike movement tweaks
  • quad bike handbrake on exit fix

