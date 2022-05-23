- new first person ADS / Ironsights system (improved FPS gamesplay)
- new lens based scopes for snipers and mag rifle
- mag rifle now fires projectile instead of using trace fire
- game CPU optimisations
- quad bike movement tweaks
- quad bike handbrake on exit fix
Squirrelmageddon! update for 23 May 2022
v1477 - First Person ADS
