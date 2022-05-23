 Skip to content

Infindustry update for 23 May 2022

Version 1.17

Share · View all patches · Build 8792308 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed Branches and Belt Ports to be "smarter" with more options in the Export panel now available. Note: Branches from old saves will not export until you choose what they should export. Building ports should function as normal.
  • Added option in settings to switch output screen.
  • Added close buttons to deposit, peon/vehicle, and building panels which will deselect active selected and close the panel.
  • Added marker over monsters so that it is easier to spot them.
  • Fixed problem with placing conveyor belt ramps near building belt ports.

Changed files in this update

