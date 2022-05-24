 Skip to content

Songs of Conquest update for 24 May 2022

Patch notes 0.75.6

Patch notes 0.75.6 · Build 8791738



Additions

  • Add map Valley Low, small 1v1 map
  • Add new PVP only map “PVP Battle Only” where players can quickly level a wielder, build an army and battle it out.
  • Add key-bindings in Options › Controls (first version; will see further improvements)
  • Add a “Surrender” button in the Pause Menu for Skirmish & Online
  • Add more loading screen tips

Gameplay

  • Fix issue with chain lightning breaking battle and triggering incorrect hit/death animations
  • Fix issue with slow timescale after leaving battle during slowmotion sequence
  • Lower the amount of earth blocks summoned at tier 3 from 3 to 2
  • Adjust the health of earth blocks, tier now has 10 hp, tier 2 has 10 hp, and tier 3 has 30 hp
  • Lower cost of Mist from 8 to 7
  • Mist now lasts to the beginning of the next battle round instead of to the beginning of the troop's next round.
  • Change the refill timer of the blacksmith from 10 to 5
  • Speculative fix for “There is already an income registered” error that sometimes happened when artifacts moved between Wielders
  • Prevent Wielders from getting invisible 11th skill as reward from visiting map entities when they already have 10 skills
  • Fix auto-equipped artifacts from being placed in wrong hand
  • Update Conquest so a pouch of gold can be picked up
  • Make damage over time spells such as Insect Swarm, Boiling Blood and Acid Cloud be affected by Spell Power and resisted by Magic Resistance
  • Change Repel, Justice and Explosive Fungi to no longer be affected by spell power
  • Change so that artifacts giving Command cannot be unequipped/dropped or destroyed if you have too many troops
  • Change damage of acid cloud to 20/40/60, was 20/50/80
  • Change damage of Insect swarm to 6/12/18, was 6/12/20
  • Change damage of boiling blood to 8/16/24, was 8/15/25
  • Doctor Marjata in From the Ashes mission 3 was adjusted to fit better with her setup in Song of Stoutheart mission 4
  • Adjust normal ai resource advantage to intended levels for the campaign
  • Fix problem where AI didn’t move in mission 2 of From the Ashes campaign
  • Selling a building now gives back 50% instead of 75% and is rounded down instead of up.

UI

  • Add scrollbar to mission text area to make sure mission text and win conditions is readable in all languages
  • Update UX for drop artifacts
  • Remove notifications about players “no longer being controlled by AI” when they have used the auto battle feature

AI

  • Fix for AI getting stuck when surrounded by map entities

Multiplayer

  • Fix too few team slots being shown when starting a lobby using an online game save

Miscellaneous

  • Fix issue where pets in supporter pack wasn’t visible
  • Misc translation fixes

Changed files in this update

