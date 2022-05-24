v.02f Single Player & Critical Fatal Error Fixed

PLAY SINGLE
- Added single player mode for solo players, which is no longer multiplayer. Have fun.
CRITICAL FIXES
- Fixed the "Fatal Error" problem at the end of the game.
- Fixed the "F" Key bug that prevented us from being able to open and also using other items even if we were away from the garage doors.
FIXED & UPDATES
- Fixed a bug where the exploding zombie could not dash in the acid field.
- Now your character will automatically stand up when you start running.
- We created a balance system for our game, because when the crowd played the game, there were too many zombies and the environment became chaos. Our game now flows in a more stable, fun and calm way.
-Fixed a bug that prevented the dynamic resolution system from working.
