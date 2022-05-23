Bug Fixes:
- Tournament Mode Aph Fight now functions properly.
- Tempra 1 has ground again
Improvements:
- Prower Fight now requires you to survive for longer and that isn't avoidable. Also added an indicator to let you know you must survive.
- Theatique Fight has been made easier. Stage 3 faces --> Stage 1 Faces. Theatique 15 Health --> 10 Health.
- Added an indicator to Tytonnik Fight so that you know how to win. (Will polish in next patch)
Other Notes:
We're still figuring out a way to fix a resolution bug. Hopefully this is resolved by the next patch.
Changed files in this update