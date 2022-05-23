 Skip to content

Sketch update for 23 May 2022

Patch 1.3

Patch 1.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

  1. Tournament Mode Aph Fight now functions properly.
  2. Tempra 1 has ground again

Improvements:

  1. Prower Fight now requires you to survive for longer and that isn't avoidable. Also added an indicator to let you know you must survive.
  2. Theatique Fight has been made easier. Stage 3 faces --> Stage 1 Faces. Theatique 15 Health --> 10 Health.
  3. Added an indicator to Tytonnik Fight so that you know how to win. (Will polish in next patch)

Other Notes:
We're still figuring out a way to fix a resolution bug. Hopefully this is resolved by the next patch.

