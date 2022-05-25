Patch Notes v1.27

Hey everyone!
The patch will be applied once the game is updated.
[Danger Level Balance Modifications]
- [Dash Double Cooldown] : Player’s Dash Cooldown (100% Increase → 20% Increase)
- [Skill Double Cooldown] : Player’s Skill Cooldown (100% Increase → 20% Increase)
- [Sub Weapon Double Cooldown] : Player’s Sub Weapon Cooldown (100% Increase → 20% Increase)
- [Broken Gear] : 50% chance of broken gear appearing in the gearbox. Broken gears have no effects.
- [Solo Gear] : 50% chance of only one gear being available at the gearbox.
- [Solo Core] : 50% chance of only one core being available at the core showcase.
[Bug Fix]
- Fixed a bug where ‘Jira’ wasn’t summoned when Jenny’s weapon upgrade [Convene] is Lv 4 or 5.
- Fixed a bug where Zett’s weapon upgrade [Counter Punch] 5’s cooldown wasn’t applied.
- Fixed a bug where the player can repeatedly buy risk gear(Bear’s Claw, Voodoo Doll) at Sophia’s lab.
- Fixed a bug where the gear that reached maximum level was being sold at Honk’s Car.
- Fixed a bug where Machine Gun Drone inflicted the damage by over 10% of player’s Normal ATK.
- Fixed a bug where Machine Gun Drone attacks the port when the danger level [Hostile Port] is activated
- Fixed a bug where the script of the danger level raising objects was shown as %%.
- Fixed a bug where the increase in Normal ATK due to Zett’s weapon upgrade [Fighting Spirit] was not applied to Machine Gun Drone’s DMG.
- Fixed a bug where the gear applied with double level up was shown as only one level being raised.
- Fixed a bug where two sounds were played during the Chapter 4 Plantos’ laser pattern.
- Fixed a bug where the sound doesn’t come out during the Chapter 4 Plantos’ laser pattern.
- Fixed a bug where the sound effect does not match with the number of projectiles when the Chapter 4 Plantos’ vine appears.
Thanks!
Changed files in this update