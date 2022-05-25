 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blade Assault update for 25 May 2022

Patch Notes v1.27

Share · View all patches · Build 8790719 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!
The patch will be applied once the game is updated.

[Danger Level Balance Modifications]
  • [Dash Double Cooldown] : Player’s Dash Cooldown (100% Increase → 20% Increase)
  • [Skill Double Cooldown] : Player’s Skill Cooldown (100% Increase → 20% Increase)
  • [Sub Weapon Double Cooldown] : Player’s Sub Weapon Cooldown (100% Increase → 20% Increase)
  • [Broken Gear] : 50% chance of broken gear appearing in the gearbox. Broken gears have no effects.
  • [Solo Gear] : 50% chance of only one gear being available at the gearbox.
  • [Solo Core] : 50% chance of only one core being available at the core showcase.
[Bug Fix]
  • Fixed a bug where ‘Jira’ wasn’t summoned when Jenny’s weapon upgrade [Convene] is Lv 4 or 5.
  • Fixed a bug where Zett’s weapon upgrade [Counter Punch] 5’s cooldown wasn’t applied.
  • Fixed a bug where the player can repeatedly buy risk gear(Bear’s Claw, Voodoo Doll) at Sophia’s lab.
  • Fixed a bug where the gear that reached maximum level was being sold at Honk’s Car.
  • Fixed a bug where Machine Gun Drone inflicted the damage by over 10% of player’s Normal ATK.
  • Fixed a bug where Machine Gun Drone attacks the port when the danger level [Hostile Port] is activated
  • Fixed a bug where the script of the danger level raising objects was shown as %%.
  • Fixed a bug where the increase in Normal ATK due to Zett’s weapon upgrade [Fighting Spirit] was not applied to Machine Gun Drone’s DMG.
  • Fixed a bug where the gear applied with double level up was shown as only one level being raised.
  • Fixed a bug where two sounds were played during the Chapter 4 Plantos’ laser pattern.
  • Fixed a bug where the sound doesn’t come out during the Chapter 4 Plantos’ laser pattern.
  • Fixed a bug where the sound effect does not match with the number of projectiles when the Chapter 4 Plantos’ vine appears.

Thanks!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link