23.05.2022 Update

Various improvements:
- Various bug fixes.
- Trio generator visually updated.
- Vending machine visually updated. Vendor now will sell also buffs and energy canisters. Vendor now can be destroyed. Merchandise will survive destruction with 5% chance.
Rebalance:
- Various balance changes.
- Base bullet's damage increased from 60 to 65.
- Baseball players got increased area of effect +0.5m.
- Fire modification 'Misses' removed.
- Fire modification 'FireBall' reworked. Now there are chance to release Fireball on kill with flamethrower (From enemy's position). Fireball release with Double click was removed.
- Fire modification 'Damage Down' and 'No Hands' Combined in one.
New content:
- Fire modification 'Share' added. Adds fire status to enemies around target, on its death.
- Fire modification 'Spread' added. Oil will refresh self and spawn new one near self on target destruction.
- Bullet modification 'Split' added. Fully charged bullet will split self and damage two enemies near target on hit.
- Level 09 rebuilded.
- Level 15 rebuilded (third iteration).
