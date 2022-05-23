 Skip to content

Bone Mayhem update for 23 May 2022

23.05.2022 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8790666 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Various improvements:
  • Various bug fixes.
  • Trio generator visually updated.
  • Vending machine visually updated. Vendor now will sell also buffs and energy canisters. Vendor now can be destroyed. Merchandise will survive destruction with 5% chance.
Rebalance:
  • Various balance changes.
  • Base bullet's damage increased from 60 to 65.
  • Baseball players got increased area of effect +0.5m.
  • Fire modification 'Misses' removed.
  • Fire modification 'FireBall' reworked. Now there are chance to release Fireball on kill with flamethrower (From enemy's position). Fireball release with Double click was removed.
  • Fire modification 'Damage Down' and 'No Hands' Combined in one.
New content:
  • Fire modification 'Share' added. Adds fire status to enemies around target, on its death.
  • Fire modification 'Spread' added. Oil will refresh self and spawn new one near self on target destruction.
  • Bullet modification 'Split' added. Fully charged bullet will split self and damage two enemies near target on hit.
  • Level 09 rebuilded.
  • Level 15 rebuilded (third iteration).
