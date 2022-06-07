New update for VEGAS 19 Edit - Steam Edition!

Important changes in version 19.0.0.636 compared to version 19.0.0.550
Projects saved with this update cannot be opened in earlier builds of VEGAS Pro 19.
New Features
- Bezier Curve support for keyframe animation for effects
- Speech to Text auto-detects the OS language
- Update to support latest version OFX specification
- Motion Blur FX
- Hardware detection now handles multiple GPUs from the same vendor
- Color Grading can now be applied to the Track, Media and Video Output levels
- Brightness and Contrast controls for the Color Grading Panel
- Locked indicator on events
- Text bounded background for Titles and Text generator
- Performance improvements for Color Grading curve options
- Automatically crop video to the project output aspect ratio
- Customized subtitle creation for Speech to Text
- New setting to allow matching of aspect ratio to media
- GPU acceleration for Scene and Shot detection
- Additional Languages and Regional dialects for Text to Speech
- New templates for vertical aspect ratio projects
- New templates for rendering vertical aspect ratio projects
Bug Fixes
- Fixed crash which could occur when selecting Bypass All after a track level effect was added
- The Border FX now properly releases GPU memory
- Event length is properly set when velocity changes via mouse drag
- Move rarely used Project Properties to another tab so the size of the dialog is smaller
- Edit Visible Button Set on an audio track now works properly
- Color Grading layout now properly shows Hub windows
- Performance improvements for BRAW decoding
- Driver Update database now detects new NVidia and AMD cards
- Fixed problem where the shift key sticks after adding envelope points
- Sorting and grouping options now apply consistently in the List and Details view of the Hub Explorer
- New hardware detection works properly with DXGI GPUs
- Projects from VEGAS Pro 18 with notes will no longer cause a crash when loaded into VEGAS Pro 19
- Selecting Invert Phase menu item on an audio track now works properly
- Color Curves FX will no longer cause a crash when added to and effects chain
- Fixed crash which may occur when using glTransitions plugin
- Subclip media and rotation properties properly persist
- Deleting a subclip no longer makes the parent media unplayable
- Hide selection context menu option now works
- Fixed crash that may occur when using the Plugin Manager
- Fixed crash that may occur when pasting data on the timeline
- Fixed crash that may occur during playback
- Consistent behavior when dragging opacity or gain on multiple events
- Boris Continuum 2022.5 will no longer cause a crash
- Auto-save will no longer cause a potential hang on exit
- Fixed names for some interlaced render templates
- Appropriate time information for render progress in situations where the muxing step takes excessive amounts of time
- Fix crash which may occur when loading a project with a nested timeline
- Time information in the render progress is now correct when rendering a project with a nested timeline
- Reduce Interlace Flicker option now works as expected for all media
- Render Progress time information now displays correctly if renders take longer than a day
- Fixed issue where VEGAS does not read certain AVI videos
- Clicking the Color Grading button on an event now selects that event as well
- Fixed a crash that may occur when splitting audio events
- Initial search in the Video Plugins windows no longer causes a long delay
- Fixed a crash that may occur when applying undo or redo within the Color Grading panel
Changed files in this update