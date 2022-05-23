Patch 0.8022 - QoL and Survivor Mode Perks

0.8022 - 05/22/2022
Improvements:
- Keybinds QoL: Hotbar slots (Q-F, 1-5) can now be re-binded (settings>keybinds)
- Summons QoL: they’re now tracked with an Icon per Summon ability which shows their average Health, average time remaining, and how many summons are out (or Amalgamated)
- Implemented Survivor Mode Perks! Now each time you die, you can choose from a perk that will be applied on that character’s next attempt. Perks are saved on a per-character basis so creating a new character from the Title Screen will allow you to start a completely fresh run with no perks chosen yet.
- Added a cooldown timer to Hotbar icons (it can be disabled in settings>gameplay)
- Attempted to fix a Unity Engine bug that made lights/particles way brighter than intended under certain situations (may or may not address the issue on a particular pc setup)
- Reduced Amalgamation size scaling and max size a bit so as not to block screen
Bug Fixes:
- Spell Mastery bug fixed
- Fixed Devoid/Weapon stat scaling issue with Targeted Ability.
- Fixed a bug that allowed Minor Character Augments from Trader to have two of the same stat.
- Fixed a bug that gave player Exertion when their Summons died.
- Fixed Ability Property Augments (Effectiveness and Cooldown) calculations.
- Fixed Hotbar Icon deletion bug (caused by right-clicking and dragging an icon)
- Fixed a Trader bug that allowed Trade when Output area wasn’t empty
- Fixed a Gear stat load error that changed
- Fixed and Reimplemented More Bolts Effectiveness reduction (5% per augment)
- Fixed a bug that wouldn’t allow the shift+click shortcut to move items from the Trader back into the player’s inventory.
Balance:
- Bolt Ability Homing augment can no longer choose the same target twice in a row
- Bolt Ability Pierce augment now has a maximum pierces of 3.
- Increased Amalgamation Effectiveness and Health scaling a bit
