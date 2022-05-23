 Skip to content

Ash & Rust update for 23 May 2022

Patch 0.8022 - QoL and Survivor Mode Perks

Patch 0.8022 - QoL and Survivor Mode Perks

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.8022 - 05/22/2022

Improvements:

  • Keybinds QoL: Hotbar slots (Q-F, 1-5) can now be re-binded (settings>keybinds)
  • Summons QoL: they’re now tracked with an Icon per Summon ability which shows their average Health, average time remaining, and how many summons are out (or Amalgamated)
  • Implemented Survivor Mode Perks! Now each time you die, you can choose from a perk that will be applied on that character’s next attempt. Perks are saved on a per-character basis so creating a new character from the Title Screen will allow you to start a completely fresh run with no perks chosen yet.
  • Added a cooldown timer to Hotbar icons (it can be disabled in settings>gameplay)
  • Attempted to fix a Unity Engine bug that made lights/particles way brighter than intended under certain situations (may or may not address the issue on a particular pc setup)
  • Reduced Amalgamation size scaling and max size a bit so as not to block screen

Bug Fixes:

  • Spell Mastery bug fixed
  • Fixed Devoid/Weapon stat scaling issue with Targeted Ability.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed Minor Character Augments from Trader to have two of the same stat.
  • Fixed a bug that gave player Exertion when their Summons died.
  • Fixed Ability Property Augments (Effectiveness and Cooldown) calculations.
  • Fixed Hotbar Icon deletion bug (caused by right-clicking and dragging an icon)
  • Fixed a Trader bug that allowed Trade when Output area wasn’t empty
  • Fixed a Gear stat load error that changed
  • Fixed and Reimplemented More Bolts Effectiveness reduction (5% per augment)
  • Fixed a bug that wouldn’t allow the shift+click shortcut to move items from the Trader back into the player’s inventory.

Balance:

  • Bolt Ability Homing augment can no longer choose the same target twice in a row
  • Bolt Ability Pierce augment now has a maximum pierces of 3.
  • Increased Amalgamation Effectiveness and Health scaling a bit

