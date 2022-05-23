- Fixed bug where tech tree would have too many branches after switching club
- Fixed bug in friends list number of clubs
- Added name display when hovering over or tapping a player in match view
- Added text banner for turnover when watching a match
- Added Seller Club Info to Auctions
- Closed game alerts when logging out
Blackout Rugby update for 23 May 2022
0.561.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update