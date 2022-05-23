 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blackout Rugby update for 23 May 2022

0.561.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8789762 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug where tech tree would have too many branches after switching club
  • Fixed bug in friends list number of clubs
  • Added name display when hovering over or tapping a player in match view
  • Added text banner for turnover when watching a match
  • Added Seller Club Info to Auctions
  • Closed game alerts when logging out

Changed files in this update

Blackout Rugby Win64 Depot 1157961
  • Loading history…
Blackout Rugby MacOS Depot 1157962
  • Loading history…
Blackout Rugby Linux Depot 1157963
  • Loading history…
Blackout Rugby Win32 Depot 1157964
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link