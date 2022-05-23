 Skip to content

Myth of Empires update for 23 May 2022

【2022.05.23rd】Update and Maintenance Notice

Last edited by Wendy

Myth of Empires will undergo a temporary maintenance on May 23 from 04:30 to 05:30 GMT (one hour). Make sure to log off before then to avoid any losses. Maintenance time may be extended as needed. Thank you for your understanding.

We are fixing issues based on player feedback and will continue to do so. Here are the changes included in this update:

Bug Fixes:
1.Fixed issue that caused servers to crash

The previous update resulted in errors causing recruited warriors to take on weaknesses they didn’t have before, and elephants to have reduced attributes. These are bugs and will be fixed in an upcoming update.

If you encounter any problems while downloading, installing, or entering the game, please contact customer service: https://bit.ly/3fGEldA

