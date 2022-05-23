 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Black Ice update for 23 May 2022

0.9.173 - 5/22/22 - Turret Minions

Share · View all patches · Build 8789538 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added unlockable Turret Minions which fire a barrage of missiles to aoe your opponents!
  • Added Take No Damage servers, where the hack will cancel if you take any damage. Very challenging, but doable!
  • Added an option to scale the crosshair
  • Added VoidBlack weapon shader (black with dark blue highlights, reacts well to light) - as random drops and a few super duper items
  • Linked servers now also grant +2 levels (per link) and their extra Security to the protected server
  • All minions get a 25% movement speed boost
  • Popups can now jump longer distances at higher level
  • Popup and Webcrawler minions now drop with higher damage values
  • Plasma projectiles and a few other are now Lightning damage, which adds damage to shields
  • Invulnerable enemies now have a bright visual to help show they are
  • Homing projectiles now behave better: they'll now try to home to a different target after hitting theirs, and they no longer remember targets from a previous life.
  • Quest waypoints will now hide while you are hacking a boss server
  • Upgraded the dynamic spawn point system to prevent enemies spawning through walls
  • Added description for Linked Servers on the progression screen
  • Einar's Flame War now no longer pierces by default and has a little less damage
  • Friendly non-minion AI (like from fort servers) will no longer play damage sounds/numbers as if the player had caused them
  • Fixed an issue where Super Duper Dome Barriers had very little damage or healing
  • Fixed some navmesh bugs in the startup valley
  • Fixed an issue where enemies would spawn in a particular wall in the Scar area
  • Fixed a tooltip typo for common items granted affixes from perks
  • Lots of progress on the act 2 boss fight finale that y'all can't see yet :)

Changed files in this update

Black Ice Windows Depot Depot 311801
  • Loading history…
Black Ice Mac Depot Depot 311802
  • Loading history…
Black Ice Linux Depot Depot 311803
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link