- Added unlockable Turret Minions which fire a barrage of missiles to aoe your opponents!
- Added Take No Damage servers, where the hack will cancel if you take any damage. Very challenging, but doable!
- Added an option to scale the crosshair
- Added VoidBlack weapon shader (black with dark blue highlights, reacts well to light) - as random drops and a few super duper items
- Linked servers now also grant +2 levels (per link) and their extra Security to the protected server
- All minions get a 25% movement speed boost
- Popups can now jump longer distances at higher level
- Popup and Webcrawler minions now drop with higher damage values
- Plasma projectiles and a few other are now Lightning damage, which adds damage to shields
- Invulnerable enemies now have a bright visual to help show they are
- Homing projectiles now behave better: they'll now try to home to a different target after hitting theirs, and they no longer remember targets from a previous life.
- Quest waypoints will now hide while you are hacking a boss server
- Upgraded the dynamic spawn point system to prevent enemies spawning through walls
- Added description for Linked Servers on the progression screen
- Einar's Flame War now no longer pierces by default and has a little less damage
- Friendly non-minion AI (like from fort servers) will no longer play damage sounds/numbers as if the player had caused them
- Fixed an issue where Super Duper Dome Barriers had very little damage or healing
- Fixed some navmesh bugs in the startup valley
- Fixed an issue where enemies would spawn in a particular wall in the Scar area
- Fixed a tooltip typo for common items granted affixes from perks
- Lots of progress on the act 2 boss fight finale that y'all can't see yet :)
Black Ice update for 23 May 2022
0.9.173 - 5/22/22 - Turret Minions
