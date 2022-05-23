 Skip to content

HammerHelm update for 23 May 2022

Build 1.9.6 - Quick Fixes

Build 8789169

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's build includes some fixes to some recently reported bugs.

  • NPCs are now less likely to get stuck on corners when pathing near buildings
  • Walking near the Alchemist Shop should no longer cause the character to jump high in the air
  • Updated collision on wooden houses to match up with the walls better
  • Fixed a typo with Spindleleaf that caused localization to fail
  • Fixed a bug that caused both the keyboard and controller UIs to appear for a couple of the How To Fight UIs.

-Jonathan "Calandryll" Hanna
jon@hammerhelm.com

