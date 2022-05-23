Build 1.9.6 - Quick Fixes

Today's build includes some fixes to some recently reported bugs.
- NPCs are now less likely to get stuck on corners when pathing near buildings
- Walking near the Alchemist Shop should no longer cause the character to jump high in the air
- Updated collision on wooden houses to match up with the walls better
- Fixed a typo with Spindleleaf that caused localization to fail
- Fixed a bug that caused both the keyboard and controller UIs to appear for a couple of the How To Fight UIs.
-Jonathan "Calandryll" Hanna
