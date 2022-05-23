ZPlague V1.3.0.0

Hello Guys.

There is been a while since last update. Last couple months are being hard to get some time to work in ZPlague. I'm getting some founds to invest on ZPlague and make the game better.

The good news is that I still have a lot to do here. I'm plannig to launch ZPlague this year, so good things are comming. This update we have a new zombie, that spawns like juggernaut(randomly, like a gamemode). You can check the changes here:

//- Updated to UE5 engine. This basically means upgrades in most visual effects;

//- Added sound to some menu buttons;

//- Upgraded creepy dash visual;

//- Now creepy dash has 15 sec CD;

//- Now you can change voice volume;

//- Improved shoot impact particle;

//- Now there is a effect on first creepy skill;

//- Upgraded grenade effect;

//- Now there is a new mode that spawn a single zombie called Nemesis. It is random and can only spawn when has 4 or more players. If Nemesis kill a player, it does not become a zombie and die. Nemesis has a lot of health, damage and speed, but has no health regen. Nemesis has no skills.

//- Now the map becomes blue/red when juggernaut/nemesis spawns;