HOTFIX PATCH NOTES - EA 0.1.39

This is a small hotfix patch to address some of the issues found in Content Update 01. Thanks for all the reports!
BUG FIXES
- Locked loadout merc slots show incorrect mission requirements.
- Typos in Quiver accessory card details.
- Degraded AR with the name Commando has a scope bonus. This was not intentional.
- Zombies during 3D cutscenes on the last encounter of Gas Up appear floating above ground.
- Skills tutorial appears when completing later missions and does not go away.
- NOTE: Skills tutorial should only appear once, after gaining the first 5 skill points.
- Achievement Major Medical not triggering correctly when healing over 50% HP.
- Achievement Major Medical triggers on durability repair, should only trigger on restoring HP.
- Loot table missing 3 new unique crossbows.
Changed files in this update