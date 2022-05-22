 Skip to content

Dead Grid update for 22 May 2022

HOTFIX PATCH NOTES - EA 0.1.39

Share · View all patches · Build 8788874 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a small hotfix patch to address some of the issues found in Content Update 01. Thanks for all the reports!

BUG FIXES

  • Locked loadout merc slots show incorrect mission requirements.
  • Typos in Quiver accessory card details.
  • Degraded AR with the name Commando has a scope bonus. This was not intentional.
  • Zombies during 3D cutscenes on the last encounter of Gas Up appear floating above ground.
  • Skills tutorial appears when completing later missions and does not go away.
  • NOTE: Skills tutorial should only appear once, after gaining the first 5 skill points.
  • Achievement Major Medical not triggering correctly when healing over 50% HP.
  • Achievement Major Medical triggers on durability repair, should only trigger on restoring HP.
  • Loot table missing 3 new unique crossbows.
