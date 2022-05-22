 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Divinity Chronicles: Journey to the West update for 22 May 2022

Weekly Update! 2022-05-22

Share · View all patches · Build 8788867 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major updates this week are:

  • Endless Mode is out!

    • In the Endless mode, you will start your journey with the same chapter 1-3 map, but very different combinations of NPCs - endless new combinations generated to meet you at different difficulty levels
    • After each playthrough of 1-3 Chapter, you will randomly and permanently inherit 1 out of 5 features from the playthrough (choose to keep 1 relic, decide to keep 1 card, keep 100 gold, keep 1 talent point, keep 1 backpack slot) and continue the game from the beginning
    • These inherited features will be applied to all the playthroughs cumulatively so that you will get stronger and stronger after each playthrough. Of course, your enemies will get much stronger after each playthrough too

[Screenshot] Endless mode Achievement: 11 playthrough and 528 combats

  • Chapter 4: we are making significant progress in character and background design, effects, actions, and music

Left: The Listener, Right: Goddess of Cloud

Left: Buddha of Joy, Right: Buddha of Light

Furnace of Heaven

One of the ending scenes

Battle background of the Spiritual Land

Optimization

  • Modified damage text style
  • Added paste button for inputting map seed
  • Adjusted stealing amount

Bug Fixes

Game logic bug fixes

  • Fixed an effect reuse issue in projectiles
  • Fixed BGM and combat background
  • Fixed an issue where the game will ask the player again even after the tutorial is played

Localization and text bug fixes

  • Fixed description Hell Judge Silence
  • Refined English version of the description

Other Bug Fixes

  • Other small adjustments

Changed files in this update

Divinity Chronicles Content Depot 1449071
  • Loading history…
Divinity Chronicles: Journey to the West Mac Depot 1449072
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link