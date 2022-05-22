Weekly Update! 2022-05-22

Major updates this week are:
-
Endless Mode is out!
- In the Endless mode, you will start your journey with the same chapter 1-3 map, but very different combinations of NPCs - endless new combinations generated to meet you at different difficulty levels
- After each playthrough of 1-3 Chapter, you will randomly and permanently inherit 1 out of 5 features from the playthrough (choose to keep 1 relic, decide to keep 1 card, keep 100 gold, keep 1 talent point, keep 1 backpack slot) and continue the game from the beginning
- These inherited features will be applied to all the playthroughs cumulatively so that you will get stronger and stronger after each playthrough. Of course, your enemies will get much stronger after each playthrough too
[Screenshot] Endless mode Achievement: 11 playthrough and 528 combats
- Chapter 4: we are making significant progress in character and background design, effects, actions, and music
Left: The Listener, Right: Goddess of Cloud
Left: Buddha of Joy, Right: Buddha of Light
Furnace of Heaven
One of the ending scenes
Battle background of the Spiritual Land
Optimization
- Modified damage text style
- Added paste button for inputting map seed
- Adjusted stealing amount
Bug Fixes
Game logic bug fixes
- Fixed an effect reuse issue in projectiles
- Fixed BGM and combat background
- Fixed an issue where the game will ask the player again even after the tutorial is played
Localization and text bug fixes
- Fixed description Hell Judge Silence
- Refined English version of the description
Other Bug Fixes
- Other small adjustments
Changed files in this update