The Jean-Paul Software Screen Explosion update for 22 May 2022

Fixes for achievements, pylon names not displaying, and the 'random' option

Share · View all patches · Build 8788712 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Three quick bug fixes!

  • Pylons of the World should now display the name of the country the pylon is from somewhere it can be seen by everyone
  • The "Put on the Glasses!" achievement won't just trigger automatically, you'll need to work out what film it's referring to
  • The 'random' screensaver will no longer (hopefully) try and display the corpses of unused prototype screensavers that are buried in the code

Any other issues, please let me know!

Cheers,

-Ed / Jean-Paul Software

