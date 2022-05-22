Fixes for achievements, pylon names not displaying, and the 'random' option

Three quick bug fixes!
- Pylons of the World should now display the name of the country the pylon is from somewhere it can be seen by everyone
- The "Put on the Glasses!" achievement won't just trigger automatically, you'll need to work out what film it's referring to
- The 'random' screensaver will no longer (hopefully) try and display the corpses of unused prototype screensavers that are buried in the code
Any other issues, please let me know!
Cheers,
-Ed / Jean-Paul Software
Changed files in this update