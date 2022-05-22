Server systems

Update KP009400: Improvements and fixes.
This update includes various improvements. Key changes include:
- Provides a new tool to generate points: IDLE Network (available starting with PB98)
- Provides a server lineup of PB systems (you need to unlock a server in IDLE Network to get one). The list includes: PB NOT 4.0 Server, PB 2000 Server, PB Server 2002, PB Server 2005, PB Server 2007, PB Server 2011, PB Server 201X, PB Server 2021
- Provides icons for Mailbox's senders
- Provides shields for Clippy pop-ups
- Provides more interactions for Bin
- Provides faster loading for systems (time depends on player's in-game disk)
Changed files in this update