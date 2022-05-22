 Skip to content

Progressbar95 update for 22 May 2022

Server systems

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update KP009400: Improvements and fixes.

This update includes various improvements. Key changes include:

  • Provides a new tool to generate points: IDLE Network (available starting with PB98)
  • Provides a server lineup of PB systems (you need to unlock a server in IDLE Network to get one). The list includes: PB NOT 4.0 Server, PB 2000 Server, PB Server 2002, PB Server 2005, PB Server 2007, PB Server 2011, PB Server 201X, PB Server 2021
  • Provides icons for Mailbox's senders
  • Provides shields for Clippy pop-ups
  • Provides more interactions for Bin
  • Provides faster loading for systems (time depends on player's in-game disk)

