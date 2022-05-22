Update 0.9.9: Draft System

General Changes
- Added a Draft System. Now you can draft the initial cards instead of having the default starting deck. (NOTE: This option unlocks after you win the game the first time. There is a toggle during Character Creation)
- Reworked how DOOM works, now it gets increased at the start of each turn, it can stack, is no longer irresistible using Hidden or resist perks, and it triggers when the DOOM reaches 10 or more, instead of when going to zero.
- Now you can randomize your Outfit if you're in the Customize Outfit tab, and randomizing the body doesn't overwrite the outfit anymore.
Balance
- Reduced the number of turns before the fight is over to 20.
- Chances have been adjusted. Now you will have at least 6 Fusion events per run. That way, Keeper of Secrets is less unreliable, for example.
Bugfixing
- Fixed a bug where you could get twice the same Boss Perk when exploring the Ark.
- Reflected attacks with On Dealing Damage effects now apply the effect correctly.
- Grammar corrections all around.
Changed files in this update