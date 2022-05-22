- Fixed issues with trying to use keyboard+mouse with a controller plugged in. Should be able to use both pretty seamlessly now.
- Fixed bugs with Fireball and Scarlett's ability, and as well as few other abilities not shooting where your controller pointed.
- Fixed issue with pressing the Reroll button with a controller on the upgrade menu locks you out of selecting powerups.
10 Minutes Till Dawn update for 22 May 2022
Controller Support Update - Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
