 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

10 Minutes Till Dawn update for 22 May 2022

Controller Support Update - Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8788097 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issues with trying to use keyboard+mouse with a controller plugged in. Should be able to use both pretty seamlessly now.
  • Fixed bugs with Fireball and Scarlett's ability, and as well as few other abilities not shooting where your controller pointed.
  • Fixed issue with pressing the Reroll button with a controller on the upgrade menu locks you out of selecting powerups.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link