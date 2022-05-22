 Skip to content

Battle Life Online update for 22 May 2022

Patch 2 (22.05.2022)

Version: EA_0_002

New Features:

  • Welcome to Battle Life Online.

Fixes / Changes:

  • Minor crashes fixed.

