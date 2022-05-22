 Skip to content

Farmer Toon update for 22 May 2022

Update Alpha V31 - Last update before server wipe and the big V32 Update

Build 8787779

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update Alpha V31

  • Adding the oil to the recipe book
  • Added front view of kitchen cabinets when previewing
  • Settings open by default on the keypad settings page
  • Automatically watering vehicle consumes more oil and is slower
  • 1920 by 1080 resolution added
  • Adjusted the "pay to reset" button in the mini game with the maps (it could be clicked again during the game)
  • Added the description of the golden wheat
  • Fixed detection problems when putting down the ploughed land with the tractor
