Update Alpha V31 - Last update before server wipe and the big V32 Update

Update Alpha V31
- Adding the oil to the recipe book
- Added front view of kitchen cabinets when previewing
- Settings open by default on the keypad settings page
- Automatically watering vehicle consumes more oil and is slower
- 1920 by 1080 resolution added
- Adjusted the "pay to reset" button in the mini game with the maps (it could be clicked again during the game)
- Added the description of the golden wheat
- Fixed detection problems when putting down the ploughed land with the tractor
Changed files in this update