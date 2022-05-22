 Skip to content

Dread X Collection 5 update for 22 May 2022

Patching up the ol' Watering Hole

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes:

OUTPOST 3000:
  • Rebalanced Zorlock arcade game
WE NEVER LEFT:
  • Reworded chest puzzle clue for more clarity in the journal
  • Updated some wording in the text games
  • Fixed some journal typos
Spirit Guardian:
  • Fixed closet door issue
  • Fixed TAXMAN mini-game's speed being tied to frame-rate
Gallerie:
  • Removed the first translation section, broke the flow too much.
  • Clarified some text.
  • Fixed a game-breaking bug causing the missile button to not work.
  • Fixed a game-breaking bug causing the batteries to not power the generators in the sewers.
  • Dying in the sewer no longer resets the disappearing wall, making it easier to get through after death. Slightly reduced the amount of keys in the sewer key-game.
  • Slightly tweaked the speed of the mutants: they're now faster when far, but slightly slower when near
Rotten Stigma:
  • Fixed issue with initial melee combat tutorial
Rotten Stigma:
  • Fixed issue with achievement
  • Fixed collision-related issue in one section
Ludomalica
  • Fixed issue with final cutscene
  • Fix potential bug during hallway patrol scenario where the door gets stuck closed. It now "instant opens" when that scenario begins so it shouldn't get stuck.

_

*Among other minor fixes & tweaks here and there.

_

