Patching up the ol' Watering Hole

Patch Notes:
OUTPOST 3000:
- Rebalanced Zorlock arcade game
WE NEVER LEFT:
- Reworded chest puzzle clue for more clarity in the journal
- Updated some wording in the text games
- Fixed some journal typos
Spirit Guardian:
- Fixed closet door issue
- Fixed TAXMAN mini-game's speed being tied to frame-rate
Gallerie:
- Removed the first translation section, broke the flow too much.
- Clarified some text.
- Fixed a game-breaking bug causing the missile button to not work.
- Fixed a game-breaking bug causing the batteries to not power the generators in the sewers.
- Dying in the sewer no longer resets the disappearing wall, making it easier to get through after death. Slightly reduced the amount of keys in the sewer key-game.
- Slightly tweaked the speed of the mutants: they're now faster when far, but slightly slower when near
Rotten Stigma:
- Fixed issue with initial melee combat tutorial
Rotten Stigma:
- Fixed issue with achievement
- Fixed collision-related issue in one section
Ludomalica
- Fixed issue with final cutscene
- Fix potential bug during hallway patrol scenario where the door gets stuck closed. It now "instant opens" when that scenario begins so it shouldn't get stuck.
_
Changed files in this update