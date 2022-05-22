 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

World Empire 2027 update for 22 May 2022

World Empire 2027 - Version 3.3.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8787717 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear players,
Update Version 3.3.1 includes:

  • Fixed accessibility for Arabic, Persian, Hebrew, Urdu. (All RTL languages)
  • Improved game Menus, UI, speed and stability.
  • Added quick exit in all menu's and popups.
  • Updated many countries' armies, relations and economy based on real world data.‎
    ‎* Fixed reported issues and continue to improve Artificial Intelligence.

We plan to add countless new scenarios, diplomacy & spies & war options, technologies, online multiplayer...‎
Your support is important to us to continue developing.‎
Thank you,‎
iGindis Team

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link