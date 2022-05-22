World Empire 2027 - Version 3.3.1

Dear players,
Update Version 3.3.1 includes:
- Fixed accessibility for Arabic, Persian, Hebrew, Urdu. (All RTL languages)
- Improved game Menus, UI, speed and stability.
- Added quick exit in all menu's and popups.
- Updated many countries' armies, relations and economy based on real world data.
* Fixed reported issues and continue to improve Artificial Intelligence.
We plan to add countless new scenarios, diplomacy & spies & war options, technologies, online multiplayer...
Your support is important to us to continue developing.
Thank you,
iGindis Team
Changed files in this update