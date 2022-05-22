Patch 0.18.0 - New Map and Lots of New Content

0.18.0-build.235
- New map: Auckland. Unique building: Hydro Power Plant. Unique Policy: Mine Booster, Electric Fish Pond, Hydro Farming
- Balance: Player trade quota now applies to filling orders as well. If the total traded value with a specific player stays within 1% of your current market cap, trades with that player are exempt from price deviation penalty when applying the quota
- Balance: Sugar refinery's capacity is increased 2x
- Market News Rework: now market news will always be positive: it will provide 50% - 200% output boost. It will be re-rolled everyday (same time as crowdfunding)
- Balance Policy: Press Conference - All market news are 50% more effective
- New Swiss Upgrade/Boost: Extra Player Trade Quota - Initial player trade quota is 1% of your market cap - this will grant extra percentage
- New Swiss Boost: Research Agreement - Filling each trade with an unique player gives 10 mins of research point production
- New Policy: Modern Fertilizer - Farmlands and greenhouses produce 2x crops but crop transport costs 2x fuel
- New Policy: Livestock Steroid - Chicken farms, pig farms, cow farms, fish ponds and fodder factories have 2x capacity but uses 2x power
- New Swiss Boost: Produce All Crops - Farmlands and greenhouses can produce all crops, including the ones that are not on the map
- Balance: Reduce the power requirement for pig, cow and chicken farms
- Bugfix: Fix a bug where Kansas City hydro dam unique bonus is wrongly applied
- Bugfix: Fix a bug where certain Swiss boosts' costs are not calculated correctly with Swiss Boost Cost Divider
- Bugfix: Fix a bug where Industry Zone fail to recognize certain supply chains
- Bugfix: Fix a bug where rewarded ads sometimes fail to grant rewards
There are 151 resources, 213 factories, 65 policies, 19 maps and 68 achievements available in this version
Web: https://play.industryidle.com/
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1574000/Industry_Idle/
Google Play: https://play.google.com/apps/testing/com.fishpondstudio.industryidle
AppStore: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/industry-idle-factory-tycoon/id1554773046
