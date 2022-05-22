Hotfix - V 0.4.013

I've just updated a new version (v0.4.013) on the development branch.
The last update shipped with some bugs that this try to address. It's a small hotfix in terms of content, but some important parts of the game have been touched.
Temporary Changelog :
- Fix : Cant craft-chain effigies anymore
- Fix : Rebind should always be loaded (no need to return to the options menu on startup)
- Fix : No more damage when climbing down vines
- Fix : "Really bright terrain" error, where everything in the game could become ultra bright
- Fix : Beacons icons are now correctly positionned when fov is more than 60
- Fix : Sometimes saves files would not list at all
- Fix : Crash when trying to load objects that didn't have an associatedGameObject
- Clean useless variables in saves files to make it smaller
- Increased cloud file limit to 100Mo to avoid big files error
- Beacons can now be placed anywhere
- Hide tutorial steps on startup if completed
- Translation Fix : Mining speed t4
- Translation Fix : Craftstation t1 spanish
- Translation Fix : Gas extractor name
- Disable metrics
- UI : Add scroll to the list of teleporters
- Add more ice in : Arches, Zeolite cave
- Small Changes in world
As usual, restart Steam to get the update.
