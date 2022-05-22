 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Planet Crafter update for 22 May 2022

Hotfix - V 0.4.013

Share · View all patches · Build 8787385 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

I've just updated a new version (v0.4.013) on the development branch.
The last update shipped with some bugs that this try to address. It's a small hotfix in terms of content, but some important parts of the game have been touched.

Temporary Changelog :

  • Fix : Cant craft-chain effigies anymore
  • Fix : Rebind should always be loaded (no need to return to the options menu on startup)
  • Fix : No more damage when climbing down vines
  • Fix : "Really bright terrain" error, where everything in the game could become ultra bright
  • Fix : Beacons icons are now correctly positionned when fov is more than 60
  • Fix : Sometimes saves files would not list at all
  • Fix : Crash when trying to load objects that didn't have an associatedGameObject
  • Clean useless variables in saves files to make it smaller
  • Increased cloud file limit to 100Mo to avoid big files error
  • Beacons can now be placed anywhere
  • Hide tutorial steps on startup if completed
  • Translation Fix : Mining speed t4
  • Translation Fix : Craftstation t1 spanish
  • Translation Fix : Gas extractor name
  • Disable metrics
  • UI : Add scroll to the list of teleporters
  • Add more ice in : Arches, Zeolite cave
  • Small Changes in world

As usual, restart Steam to get the update.

Changed depots in development branch

View more data in app history for build 8787385
Dépôt : The Planet Crafter Depot 1284192
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link