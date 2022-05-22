Hotfix - V 0.4.013

Share · View all patches · Build 8787385 · Last edited 22 May 2022 – 12:06:15 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

I've just updated a new version (v0.4.013) on the development branch.

The last update shipped with some bugs that this try to address. It's a small hotfix in terms of content, but some important parts of the game have been touched.

Temporary Changelog :

Fix : Cant craft-chain effigies anymore

Fix : Rebind should always be loaded (no need to return to the options menu on startup)

Fix : No more damage when climbing down vines

Fix : "Really bright terrain" error, where everything in the game could become ultra bright

Fix : Beacons icons are now correctly positionned when fov is more than 60

Fix : Sometimes saves files would not list at all

Fix : Crash when trying to load objects that didn't have an associatedGameObject

Clean useless variables in saves files to make it smaller

Increased cloud file limit to 100Mo to avoid big files error

Beacons can now be placed anywhere

Hide tutorial steps on startup if completed

Translation Fix : Mining speed t4

Translation Fix : Craftstation t1 spanish

Translation Fix : Gas extractor name

Disable metrics

UI : Add scroll to the list of teleporters

Add more ice in : Arches, Zeolite cave

Small Changes in world

As usual, restart Steam to get the update.