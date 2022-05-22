Update 0.61a

Hello everyone!
The game was just updated with version 0.61a
- Fixed few bugs with expeditions not working, and their saving/loading being broken
- Fixed the bug with chest armor not being able to be colored on female characters
- Fixed visual bug with arms not showing correctly while aiming the bow
- Fixed the bug with arrow in hand staying while the weapon is put away
- Fixed few bugs with characters falling through floor while loading a dungeon
- Fixed incorrect tooltip on potions/food which decrease accuracy and movement speed
- Max lvl in arena mode is increased to 70
- Fixed the bug with sprint staying activated while using flight
- Fixed the bug with being unable to equip dual weapons from gamepad
- Fixed issue of enemies sometimes not attacking player after killing all companions
- Fixed few grammatical errors, small bugs and UI flaws
Current plans
Right now I am planning to slow down development of the game during this summer. As I've said before, I will need to take these few months to have a rest and deal with some health problems I've got. I will still add small bugfixes and try to add more modding support, but nothing major other than that.
I plan to return to development with full force in September.
Stay tuned for news and thank you for your support!
Changed files in this update