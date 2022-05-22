Update 0.61a

Share · View all patches · Build 8787376 · Last edited 22 May 2022 – 11:59:05 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

The game was just updated with version 0.61a

Fixed few bugs with expeditions not working, and their saving/loading being broken

Fixed the bug with chest armor not being able to be colored on female characters

Fixed visual bug with arms not showing correctly while aiming the bow

Fixed the bug with arrow in hand staying while the weapon is put away

Fixed few bugs with characters falling through floor while loading a dungeon

Fixed incorrect tooltip on potions/food which decrease accuracy and movement speed

Max lvl in arena mode is increased to 70

Fixed the bug with sprint staying activated while using flight

Fixed the bug with being unable to equip dual weapons from gamepad

Fixed issue of enemies sometimes not attacking player after killing all companions

Fixed few grammatical errors, small bugs and UI flaws

Current plans

Right now I am planning to slow down development of the game during this summer. As I've said before, I will need to take these few months to have a rest and deal with some health problems I've got. I will still add small bugfixes and try to add more modding support, but nothing major other than that.

I plan to return to development with full force in September.

Stay tuned for news and thank you for your support!