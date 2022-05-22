 Skip to content

Gedonia update for 22 May 2022

Update 0.61a

Hello everyone!

The game was just updated with version 0.61a

  • Fixed few bugs with expeditions not working, and their saving/loading being broken
  • Fixed the bug with chest armor not being able to be colored on female characters
  • Fixed visual bug with arms not showing correctly while aiming the bow
  • Fixed the bug with arrow in hand staying while the weapon is put away
  • Fixed few bugs with characters falling through floor while loading a dungeon
  • Fixed incorrect tooltip on potions/food which decrease accuracy and movement speed
  • Max lvl in arena mode is increased to 70
  • Fixed the bug with sprint staying activated while using flight
  • Fixed the bug with being unable to equip dual weapons from gamepad
  • Fixed issue of enemies sometimes not attacking player after killing all companions
  • Fixed few grammatical errors, small bugs and UI flaws

Current plans

Right now I am planning to slow down development of the game during this summer. As I've said before, I will need to take these few months to have a rest and deal with some health problems I've got. I will still add small bugfixes and try to add more modding support, but nothing major other than that.

I plan to return to development with full force in September.

Stay tuned for news and thank you for your support!

