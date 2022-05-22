 Skip to content

People Playground update for 22 May 2022

1.24 patch 1

1.24.1 - May 22 2022

A small patch to fix issues people have encountered & bonus additions.

Added

  • "Heart stopped" in living entity inspector if the heart has stopped working
  • "Brain-dead" in living entity inspector if... yeah

Fixed

  • Human water impact damage is no longer excessive
  • Error in bullet damage-by-distance-calculation
  • Bullet-wound damage response curve. The contrast between small round damage & big round damage is greater and more noticeable.
  • More electrocution issues
  • Android durability being almost infinite

