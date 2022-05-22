1.24 patch 1

1.24.1 - May 22 2022
A small patch to fix issues people have encountered & bonus additions.
Added
- "Heart stopped" in living entity inspector if the heart has stopped working
- "Brain-dead" in living entity inspector if... yeah
Fixed
- Human water impact damage is no longer excessive
- Error in bullet damage-by-distance-calculation
- Bullet-wound damage response curve. The contrast between small round damage & big round damage is greater and more noticeable.
- More electrocution issues
- Android durability being almost infinite
