2022.5.22 Small Update Note

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Share ·
View all patches · Build 8787029 · Last edited 22 May 2022 – 09:06:32 UTC
by Wendy
Update:
1.Host can ban weapon in the game
Fix:
1.Pistol bug
2.grenade lag bug
SteamDB is a hobby project and is not affiliated with Valve or Steam. All times on the site are UTC.
Fair use disclaimer ·
Privacy
Steam and the Steam logo are trademarks of Valve Corporation. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.
Changed files in this update