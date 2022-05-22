 Skip to content

WAR DUST update for 22 May 2022

Couple fixes and updates

Build 8786896

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi! New WarDust update available.

For players :

  • fixed (I hope) long lasting bug causing huge performance drops on maps with transport helicopters
  • replaced skin of quad
  • couple tweaks on materials and textures
  • fixed bug in spawn room showing lot of text due to broken news feed.

For modders :

  • lightmapping now works correctly
  • for migrating your mods please use WardustModTools.unitypackage
  • for new mods please use updated NEWModdingTemplate2022.rar
  • custom mod characters still not working correctly (mercenaries)

As usual, please restart your steam.

Changed files in this update

WAR DUST Content Depot 957791
