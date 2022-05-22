Couple fixes and updates

Hi! New WarDust update available.
For players :
- fixed (I hope) long lasting bug causing huge performance drops on maps with transport helicopters
- replaced skin of quad
- couple tweaks on materials and textures
- fixed bug in spawn room showing lot of text due to broken news feed.
For modders :
- lightmapping now works correctly
- for migrating your mods please use WardustModTools.unitypackage
- for new mods please use updated NEWModdingTemplate2022.rar
- custom mod characters still not working correctly (mercenaries)
As usual, please restart your steam.
Changed files in this update