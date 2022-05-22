Weekly Challenge 4: Quad Action

Every week we upload a new special Weekly Challenge mission. Beat the mission and earn EXTRA BREAKTHROUGHS to be placed on the global leaderboards!

Quad Action

Created by Silly Cat for the map editor competition. FOUR Alphazaurus's are approaching. There's no extra labs, so stand your ground and be prepared for an epic 4vs1 fight for your life!!



Try your best to take on four kaiju, and match your unit types against the four different abilities in use! Use Population Growth at the right moment to rejuvenate your destroyed economy mid-game.

Good luck with the kaiju, mayors.