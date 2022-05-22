[Patch] v1.4.3 Better Tutorial + Minor fixes

Tutorial Improvements
- Removed info dumps and having goal-level tips
- Removed read herrings to reduce risk of losing
- Simplified exploration maps to reduce risk of losing
- More precise objectives
Content Fixes
- Enfeeble spell should happen even if the enemy doesn't have fortification
- Benedictions Night 4 & 5 should properly discard selected cards
Bug Fixes
- [Map] Conqueror token should not obstruct terrain cost
- [Campfire] Temple and other Conquered locations should not show up as conquered/burned when not the case
- [Tutorials] Objectives panel should show even when interacting with locations
- Fixed sticky tooltips
