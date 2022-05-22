 Skip to content

Paladin's Oath update for 22 May 2022

[Patch] v1.4.3 Better Tutorial + Minor fixes

Tutorial Improvements

  • Removed info dumps and having goal-level tips
  • Removed read herrings to reduce risk of losing
  • Simplified exploration maps to reduce risk of losing
  • More precise objectives

Content Fixes

  • Enfeeble spell should happen even if the enemy doesn't have fortification
  • Benedictions Night 4 & 5 should properly discard selected cards

Bug Fixes

  • [Map] Conqueror token should not obstruct terrain cost
  • [Campfire] Temple and other Conquered locations should not show up as conquered/burned when not the case
  • [Tutorials] Objectives panel should show even when interacting with locations
  • Fixed sticky tooltips

