 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nightmare of Decay update for 22 May 2022

Update v1.12

Share · View all patches · Build 8786208 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small update that adds the Swedish language.

Change Log:

-Added Swedish language. Thank you, Simon Tessem (Gnydsmelt).

-Fixed issue with flush sound for toilets not being affected by the sound effects volume setting.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link