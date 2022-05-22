The new version 1.9.23 is available on Steam (New hovercar etc.)

Hello,
The new version 1.9.23 is available on Steam with a new hovercar called "Black Dragon Z5". More updates coming soon.
Remember that in the game you can change FOV, invert y-axis, disable effects, game speed etc., check changes:
- New Hovercar (Black Dragon Z5)
- Fix for game options/inputs menu (gamepad/keyboard)
- Changed some buttons
- Fixed some Hovecars
- Full version upgrade (Windows 32bit, Windows 64bit, Mac 64bit, Linux 64bit)
- Demo update (Windows 32bit, Windows 64bit, Mac 64bit, Linux 64bit) *
- Performance improvements
- Fixes in the code
- Other minor fixes
- Demo will be updates tomorrow
All updates: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1793420/discussions/0/3282573132383194813/
Changed files in this update