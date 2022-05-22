The new version 1.9.23 is available on Steam (New hovercar etc.)

Share · View all patches · Build 8786111 · Last edited 22 May 2022 – 01:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Hello,

The new version 1.9.23 is available on Steam with a new hovercar called "Black Dragon Z5". More updates coming soon.

Remember that in the game you can change FOV, invert y-axis, disable effects, game speed etc., check changes:

New Hovercar (Black Dragon Z5)

Fix for game options/inputs menu (gamepad/keyboard)

Changed some buttons

Fixed some Hovecars

Full version upgrade (Windows 32bit, Windows 64bit, Mac 64bit, Linux 64bit)

Demo update (Windows 32bit, Windows 64bit, Mac 64bit, Linux 64bit) *

Performance improvements

Fixes in the code

Other minor fixes

Demo will be updates tomorrow

All updates: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1793420/discussions/0/3282573132383194813/