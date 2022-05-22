 Skip to content

Hovercars 3077: Underground update for 22 May 2022

The new version 1.9.23 is available on Steam (New hovercar etc.)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

The new version 1.9.23 is available on Steam with a new hovercar called "Black Dragon Z5". More updates coming soon.

Remember that in the game you can change FOV, invert y-axis, disable effects, game speed etc., check changes:

  • New Hovercar (Black Dragon Z5)
  • Fix for game options/inputs menu (gamepad/keyboard)
  • Changed some buttons
  • Fixed some Hovecars
  • Full version upgrade (Windows 32bit, Windows 64bit, Mac 64bit, Linux 64bit)
  • Demo update (Windows 32bit, Windows 64bit, Mac 64bit, Linux 64bit) *
  • Performance improvements
  • Fixes in the code
  • Other minor fixes
  • Demo will be updates tomorrow

All updates: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1793420/discussions/0/3282573132383194813/

