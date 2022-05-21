v1.0 Update

Hey guys!
Let's check all the v1.0 patch info!
News
- Steam Achievements
- Refine System
- 6 New Familiars
- Craft with items from the Storage
- Ocean Dungeon
- Dungeon of Hell
- Dungeon: Veromus Castle
- Boss: Dhulanmar (Ocean)
- Boss: Zamak (Hell)
- Final Boss: Veromus
- Drag n Drop (Mouse)
- Stash (Storage for all your characters)
- Tier 10
- New Tier 7, 8 and 9 Items
- Event: Rain (Speeds up the farm and increases loot/spawn by 100%)
- New attack speed system for melee character
- New Enemies with a lot of loot: Wagons
- 200% increased Floating Island
- Meat Biome increased by 150%
- New equipment dropped on the Floating Island (T7)
- New equipment dropped in the Meat Biome (T8)
- New Construction: Haunted House
- New Construction: Tower of Fire
- New Construction: Ice Tower
- Dynamic camera
- Trace of characters
- Screen of Death
- Display elemental bonus screen
- Fixed Perk System
- Scroll telling the story of each character
- Area for damage testing created in the village
- New unique weapon affixes for level 45 and 60
Changes
- Reduced damage from all bosses
- Magic damage skill scale increased on all characters
- Ninn Elemental is now flying
- Allure's damage from skills increased
- Rhys had his skill damage increased
- Witch's Cauldron damage reduced
- Retaliation affixes increased by 50%
- Damage from all familiars increased
- Mythic dungeon max time increased
- Towers and buildings have their defense increased by 300%
- Added 3s immunity when entering the boss room
- Damage of all pickaxes increased
- Reduced bee venom damage
- Added loot on all dungeon enemies
- Improved Loot: Clay, Sand, Bat Wing, Black Honey, Biome Fish
- Reduced enemy critical hit chance
- Manually destroyed buildings return a small portion of some spent materials
- Players who fall into some kind of limbo are teleported to the beginning of the room or checkpoint
- Enemies that have already been killed appear with a skull in the bestiary
- Corrupt enemies now appear in the bestiary
- Option to sell the entire stack of an item at once
- Magic Armor now reduces poison damage
Fixes
- Beehives now appear correctly
- Chests no longer duplicate
- Movement speed now works correctly (Max 160)
- Loots no longer get stuck in walls
- Characters no longer get stuck in the ladder animation
- Tooltip no longer stands in front of crafting materials
- Crafting XP correctly
- Items replicated in the vendor corrected
- Fixed collection quest
- Runner enemies no longer jump high
- Ninn Elemental no longer kills small elementals
- Vylat's abilities no longer touch spikes
- Hang no longer cancels Lance's hold
- Hang no longer cancels character atks
- Hydrated Buff now works correctly
- Items forgotten in crafting are now saved
- Invasion chest loot no longer drops FPS
- Vylat's Blood Plague now scales correctly with the "Blood" element
See you soon at the next update! (v1.1)
Thank you very much!
Pyxeralia
