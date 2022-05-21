 Skip to content

Mists of Noyah update for 21 May 2022

v1.0 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys!

Let's check all the v1.0 patch info!

News
  • Steam Achievements
  • Refine System
  • 6 New Familiars
  • Craft with items from the Storage
  • Ocean Dungeon
  • Dungeon of Hell
  • Dungeon: Veromus Castle
  • Boss: Dhulanmar (Ocean)
  • Boss: Zamak (Hell)
  • Final Boss: Veromus
  • Drag n Drop (Mouse)
  • Stash (Storage for all your characters)
  • Tier 10
  • New Tier 7, 8 and 9 Items
  • Event: Rain (Speeds up the farm and increases loot/spawn by 100%)
  • New attack speed system for melee character
  • New Enemies with a lot of loot: Wagons
  • 200% increased Floating Island
  • Meat Biome increased by 150%
  • New equipment dropped on the Floating Island (T7)
  • New equipment dropped in the Meat Biome (T8)
  • New Construction: Haunted House
  • New Construction: Tower of Fire
  • New Construction: Ice Tower
  • Dynamic camera
  • Trace of characters
  • Screen of Death
  • Display elemental bonus screen
  • Fixed Perk System
  • Scroll telling the story of each character
  • Area for damage testing created in the village
  • New unique weapon affixes for level 45 and 60
Changes
  • Reduced damage from all bosses
  • Magic damage skill scale increased on all characters
  • Ninn Elemental is now flying
  • Allure's damage from skills increased
  • Rhys had his skill damage increased
  • Witch's Cauldron damage reduced
  • Retaliation affixes increased by 50%
  • Damage from all familiars increased
  • Mythic dungeon max time increased
  • Towers and buildings have their defense increased by 300%
  • Added 3s immunity when entering the boss room
  • Damage of all pickaxes increased
  • Reduced bee venom damage
  • Added loot on all dungeon enemies
  • Improved Loot: Clay, Sand, Bat Wing, Black Honey, Biome Fish
  • Reduced enemy critical hit chance
  • Manually destroyed buildings return a small portion of some spent materials
  • Players who fall into some kind of limbo are teleported to the beginning of the room or checkpoint
  • Enemies that have already been killed appear with a skull in the bestiary
  • Corrupt enemies now appear in the bestiary
  • Option to sell the entire stack of an item at once
  • Magic Armor now reduces poison damage
Fixes
  • Beehives now appear correctly
  • Chests no longer duplicate
  • Movement speed now works correctly (Max 160)
  • Loots no longer get stuck in walls
  • Characters no longer get stuck in the ladder animation
  • Tooltip no longer stands in front of crafting materials
  • Crafting XP correctly
  • Items replicated in the vendor corrected
  • Fixed collection quest
  • Runner enemies no longer jump high
  • Ninn Elemental no longer kills small elementals
  • Vylat's abilities no longer touch spikes
  • Hang no longer cancels Lance's hold
  • Hang no longer cancels character atks
  • Hydrated Buff now works correctly
  • Items forgotten in crafting are now saved
  • Invasion chest loot no longer drops FPS
  • Vylat's Blood Plague now scales correctly with the "Blood" element
See you soon at the next update! (v1.1)

Join us discord!

https://discord.gg/sp4RBXu

Help us by reporting bugs found in the #bug-report discord channel!

Thank you very much!
Pyxeralia

