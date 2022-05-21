 Skip to content

Key To Heaven update for 21 May 2022

Dev Log #18: Tournaments and so much more!

Build 8785632

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New & Improvements:

  • Several more adventurous quest parts added.
  • i5 water area, the area to the east with Precious and other tree monsters has been rebalanced because it was way too hard to get to the boss.
  • i5 monster exp has been greatly increased.
  • i5 Colosseum will now give monsters random hp, damage and experience within a increasing line instead of always following the same static line.
  • Star monsters now give +25% EXP.
  • Star monster damage is changed to give +20% damage per star.
  • Primordial Ice Staff now gives +2 Allround instead of +2 Untwine.
  • Bosses will spawn monsters 25% less.
  • Some monsters on i4 has increased EXP.
  • Chance for monsters casting global DMG is reduced.
  • EXP on i2, i3 monsters increased.
  • All capes now have 2 max upgrades set on them and they all give skills.
  • All quivers now have max upgrade level set to 1.
  • Rebalanced "a lot" of monsters in the game with boosted exp and such.
  • i4 monsters/bosses drop items more frequently.
  • Increased the exp from spawning monsters on i5 from quests.
  • i5 Raids boosted with exp and rebalanced.
  • Lowered minimum damage on i5 monsters.
  • You can now turn a normal item into a +0 item from the upgrade item system. Costs 50k gold. The upgrade to +0 behaves as other upgrades with a 50% success rate and it can not break.
  • All monsters will spawn within a 20% difference from their spawntime. A monster with 100sec spawntime, will spawn anytime between 100sec and 120 sec.
  • You can no longer sell equipped items. (So people dont do it by mistake)
  • You can no longer add equipped items to the player market. (So people dont do it by mistake)
  • Updated PVP/PVE tutorial.
  • !roll command in chat is now also displayed in the chat.
  • Healing spells will no longer deselect after a cast. (Only first aid will deselect)
  • Added transparency to all spell targets.
  • Added a small transparency to spells and we will feel it out to see if it stays.
  • Party EXP info is added to the ingame party menu.
  • Updated info on the ingame Tutorial so it says the correct EXP loss on PVE death. It is 5% of the current exp gained on the level you are on. Previously said 10%.
  • Further improved on the upgrade item chance formula.
  • Items dropped in PVE death are now written out in your chat.
  • Changed "putting items stats into your chat text" key from SHIFT to CTRL so that it does not interrupt you when you run and browse your inventory.
  • The text above the chat will now display even if you cross maps.
  • When you die from a monster, it will now show the monster name and its last damage done to you in your chat.
  • All treasures received from digging with the spade is boosted.
  • Taunt will work on randomly walking monsters.
  • A auto range for monsters have been added so they can not be abused.
  • Monsters have a slightly longer delay before attacking you when you transition maps.
  • All monster sight range on aggressive monsters have been lowered by 20%.
  • Monsters have been attacking too quickly, once every 800ms. Fixed so they now attack once every 1sec.
  • Random walk monsters will now random walk 50% of the time and behave normally the other 50%.
  • Total exp gained is now displayed on the stats menu.
  • i5 colosseum now requires level 70 instead of level 80.
  • The global damage done by monsters will now only be casted on you if you are within 14 tiles of the monster. (no longer the entire map)
  • Monsters will cast Dispell less frequently.
  • Ingame level TopList/TopList Harcore will now sort by level and exp, instead of seraph and level. So a high-level char can become top 1 without being x3 seraph. If two players are the same level, it will show the one with the most exp at the top.
  • Renaming Max Upgrade Level to Safe Upgrade Level.
  • Increased chance for +0 items to give skills.
  • Some items buffed.
  • You can now hold SHIFT+rightclick on the spell hotbar to remove a spell from it. Information about this also added to the ingame formula list.
  • The global dmg spell casted by monsters on you now has a sound effect.
  • Adjusted color of some skills that's rendered above when triggered.
  • Monsters can no longer teleport away while taunted.
  • Showing spell icons instead of showing the text for buffs.
  • Buffed the random spawn monster on i5 so it can include a wider range of monsters/bosses (including i5 monsters).
  • Lowered cost of upgrading an item with a skill (using tokens).
  • You can now dye capes.
  • Grand Stamina Potion now gives +100 stamina instead of +75.
  • "Haste" spell has been boosted.
  • You can now have the data list open with monsters, items etc while walking with WSAD without it scrolling in the lists..
  • Some map changes.
  • Increased chance for recall spell to trigger successfully.
  • Chance for the spell Entangle to trigger is increased against players and monsters.
  • You now have the option to remove all upgrades on an item from the blacksmith.
  • New monsters added.
  • Rings and Amulets have been rebalanced so most now have at least max upgrade level 2.
  • i5 ocean area boosted with monsters.

Fixes:

  • Fixed a party showing issue.
  • Fixed some map issues.
  • Fixed pet entangle issue.
  • Fixed so you can see all the info in the monster data list.
  • Fixed so monsters can walk on the tile next to the water.

