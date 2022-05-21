Dev Log #18: Tournaments and so much more!

New & Improvements:
- Several more adventurous quest parts added.
- i5 water area, the area to the east with Precious and other tree monsters has been rebalanced because it was way too hard to get to the boss.
- i5 monster exp has been greatly increased.
- i5 Colosseum will now give monsters random hp, damage and experience within a increasing line instead of always following the same static line.
- Star monsters now give +25% EXP.
- Star monster damage is changed to give +20% damage per star.
- Primordial Ice Staff now gives +2 Allround instead of +2 Untwine.
- Bosses will spawn monsters 25% less.
- Some monsters on i4 has increased EXP.
- Chance for monsters casting global DMG is reduced.
- EXP on i2, i3 monsters increased.
- All capes now have 2 max upgrades set on them and they all give skills.
- All quivers now have max upgrade level set to 1.
- Rebalanced "a lot" of monsters in the game with boosted exp and such.
- i4 monsters/bosses drop items more frequently.
- Increased the exp from spawning monsters on i5 from quests.
- i5 Raids boosted with exp and rebalanced.
- Lowered minimum damage on i5 monsters.
- You can now turn a normal item into a +0 item from the upgrade item system. Costs 50k gold. The upgrade to +0 behaves as other upgrades with a 50% success rate and it can not break.
- All monsters will spawn within a 20% difference from their spawntime. A monster with 100sec spawntime, will spawn anytime between 100sec and 120 sec.
- You can no longer sell equipped items. (So people dont do it by mistake)
- You can no longer add equipped items to the player market. (So people dont do it by mistake)
- Updated PVP/PVE tutorial.
- !roll command in chat is now also displayed in the chat.
- Healing spells will no longer deselect after a cast. (Only first aid will deselect)
- Added transparency to all spell targets.
- Added a small transparency to spells and we will feel it out to see if it stays.
- Party EXP info is added to the ingame party menu.
- Updated info on the ingame Tutorial so it says the correct EXP loss on PVE death. It is 5% of the current exp gained on the level you are on. Previously said 10%.
- Further improved on the upgrade item chance formula.
- Items dropped in PVE death are now written out in your chat.
- Changed "putting items stats into your chat text" key from SHIFT to CTRL so that it does not interrupt you when you run and browse your inventory.
- The text above the chat will now display even if you cross maps.
- When you die from a monster, it will now show the monster name and its last damage done to you in your chat.
- All treasures received from digging with the spade is boosted.
- Taunt will work on randomly walking monsters.
- A auto range for monsters have been added so they can not be abused.
- Monsters have a slightly longer delay before attacking you when you transition maps.
- All monster sight range on aggressive monsters have been lowered by 20%.
- Monsters have been attacking too quickly, once every 800ms. Fixed so they now attack once every 1sec.
- Random walk monsters will now random walk 50% of the time and behave normally the other 50%.
- Total exp gained is now displayed on the stats menu.
- i5 colosseum now requires level 70 instead of level 80.
- The global damage done by monsters will now only be casted on you if you are within 14 tiles of the monster. (no longer the entire map)
- Monsters will cast Dispell less frequently.
- Ingame level TopList/TopList Harcore will now sort by level and exp, instead of seraph and level. So a high-level char can become top 1 without being x3 seraph. If two players are the same level, it will show the one with the most exp at the top.
- Renaming Max Upgrade Level to Safe Upgrade Level.
- Increased chance for +0 items to give skills.
- Some items buffed.
- You can now hold SHIFT+rightclick on the spell hotbar to remove a spell from it. Information about this also added to the ingame formula list.
- The global dmg spell casted by monsters on you now has a sound effect.
- Adjusted color of some skills that's rendered above when triggered.
- Monsters can no longer teleport away while taunted.
- Showing spell icons instead of showing the text for buffs.
- Buffed the random spawn monster on i5 so it can include a wider range of monsters/bosses (including i5 monsters).
- Lowered cost of upgrading an item with a skill (using tokens).
- You can now dye capes.
- Grand Stamina Potion now gives +100 stamina instead of +75.
- "Haste" spell has been boosted.
- You can now have the data list open with monsters, items etc while walking with WSAD without it scrolling in the lists..
- Some map changes.
- Increased chance for recall spell to trigger successfully.
- Chance for the spell Entangle to trigger is increased against players and monsters.
- You now have the option to remove all upgrades on an item from the blacksmith.
- New monsters added.
- Rings and Amulets have been rebalanced so most now have at least max upgrade level 2.
- i5 ocean area boosted with monsters.
Fixes:
- Fixed a party showing issue.
- Fixed some map issues.
- Fixed pet entangle issue.
- Fixed so you can see all the info in the monster data list.
- Fixed so monsters can walk on the tile next to the water.
