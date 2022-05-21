Meet update 22052022!

Update composition:
Added:
- New 2 costumes for Kassadi.
- New Kassadi desert outfit.
- New 2 new weapons for Kassadi.
- The new Empire camouflage for the Eclipse UAV changes the fuselage.
- New logic for changing lighting during the day / night cycle, including moon phases and cloudiness.
- New logic for random weather and time of day when starting the map (Eden Island and the map in conquest mode).
- New logic for all aircraft when analyzing altitude. The controllability of the aircraft affects the simulation of the "human" factor in the AI.
- New weapon for SAS- HKS51.
- New unit - Aurora - atmospheric/spacecraft.
- New unit - F18 replica.
- A new unit - air assault troops with the logic of changing weapons.
- New visual effect ANAGLIF (turn on / off - F9 key).
Corrected:
- Fixed sounds for the M113 replica.
- The warhead of all RPG grenades has been fixed, in addition, the warhead has been strengthened.
- Fixed firing at GPS coordinates for all tactical and strategic missile systems.
- Fixed birds singing in the downpour.
- Fixed edges of the world - anomalous zones.
- Fixed the behavior of the Su-30 replica and added 2 bombs.
- Fixed descriptions in the encyclopedia.
Changed files in this update