X-POINT update for 21 May 2022

Meet update 22052022!

Build 8785594 · Last edited by Wendy

Update composition:

Added:

  • New 2 costumes for Kassadi.
  • New Kassadi desert outfit.
  • New 2 new weapons for Kassadi.
  • The new Empire camouflage for the Eclipse UAV changes the fuselage.
  • New logic for changing lighting during the day / night cycle, including moon phases and cloudiness.
  • New logic for random weather and time of day when starting the map (Eden Island and the map in conquest mode).
  • New logic for all aircraft when analyzing altitude. The controllability of the aircraft affects the simulation of the "human" factor in the AI.
  • New weapon for SAS- HKS51.
  • New unit - Aurora - atmospheric/spacecraft.
  • New unit - F18 replica.
  • A new unit - air assault troops with the logic of changing weapons.
  • New visual effect ANAGLIF (turn on / off - F9 key).

Corrected:

  • Fixed sounds for the M113 replica.
  • The warhead of all RPG grenades has been fixed, in addition, the warhead has been strengthened.
  • Fixed firing at GPS coordinates for all tactical and strategic missile systems.
  • Fixed birds singing in the downpour.
  • Fixed edges of the world - anomalous zones.
  • Fixed the behavior of the Su-30 replica and added 2 bombs.
  • Fixed descriptions in the encyclopedia.

Video review of the update (RUS) here

