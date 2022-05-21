 Skip to content

Infindustry update for 21 May 2022

Version 1.16

Build 8785585

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Conveyor Tubes - a high speed conveyor system.
  • Added Sand and Glass items and recipes to create these.
  • Tweaked how water and rivers are generated.
  • Fixed problem where map-gen did not always ensure that there is at least one of each deposit type present on map.
  • Fixed: Navigation not always updating properly after placing a belt, stair, and possibly other objects.
  • Fixed: It was not possible to place a belt ramp over another belt ramp.
  • Fixed: Peons could attempt delivery even if they did not reach a building.
  • Fixed: Research would not always unlock all buildings related to it.

