- Added Conveyor Tubes - a high speed conveyor system.
- Added Sand and Glass items and recipes to create these.
- Tweaked how water and rivers are generated.
- Fixed problem where map-gen did not always ensure that there is at least one of each deposit type present on map.
- Fixed: Navigation not always updating properly after placing a belt, stair, and possibly other objects.
- Fixed: It was not possible to place a belt ramp over another belt ramp.
- Fixed: Peons could attempt delivery even if they did not reach a building.
- Fixed: Research would not always unlock all buildings related to it.
Infindustry update for 21 May 2022
Version 1.16
Patchnotes via Steam Community
