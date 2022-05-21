New Patch - Controller Support, Bug Fixes, And More!

Features and Changes
- Added Controller Support
- Added UI for players to see what upgrades they've taken on the pause menu and at the end of game screen.
- XP pickup's color changed. Late game, too many XP pickups were too noisy and made it harder to see enemies, so hopefully the new darker color muddies the scene less.
- Small tentacle monster's eyes are now slightly bigger to make them easier to see.
- Added options for screen resolutions
Fixes
- Fixed bug with max HP upgrades not applying correctly.
- Fixed bug with the electric wall that spawns with bosses dealing 2 damage. Also fixed how sometimes it let players walk through it.
- Fixed Fusillade being in the upgrade pool even without the requisite upgrades
- Fixed the Regeneration upgrade missing a description
Balance Changes
- [NERF] Tome of Rage: Max Ammo +99 changed to "Triple your base ammo".
- [NERF] Tome of Power: Bullet Damage +66% decreased to +50%.
- Increased enemies move speed.
- Slightly increased spawn rate and hp of enemies in the last 2 minutes
Localization
- Added Brazilian Portuguese localization.
- Fixed various Japanese and Chinese localization errors.
