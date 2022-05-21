 Skip to content

10 Minutes Till Dawn update for 21 May 2022

New Patch - Controller Support, Bug Fixes, And More!

Build 8785557

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Features and Changes
  • Added Controller Support
  • Added UI for players to see what upgrades they've taken on the pause menu and at the end of game screen.
  • XP pickup's color changed. Late game, too many XP pickups were too noisy and made it harder to see enemies, so hopefully the new darker color muddies the scene less.
  • Small tentacle monster's eyes are now slightly bigger to make them easier to see.
  • Added options for screen resolutions
Fixes
  • Fixed bug with max HP upgrades not applying correctly.
  • Fixed bug with the electric wall that spawns with bosses dealing 2 damage. Also fixed how sometimes it let players walk through it.
  • Fixed Fusillade being in the upgrade pool even without the requisite upgrades
  • Fixed the Regeneration upgrade missing a description
Balance Changes
  • [NERF] Tome of Rage: Max Ammo +99 changed to "Triple your base ammo".
  • [NERF] Tome of Power: Bullet Damage +66% decreased to +50%.
  • Increased enemies move speed.
  • Slightly increased spawn rate and hp of enemies in the last 2 minutes
Localization
  • Added Brazilian Portuguese localization.
  • Fixed various Japanese and Chinese localization errors.
