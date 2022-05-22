Crystal Project Update: Version 1.2.0

New features:
- Crystal Project now runs as a 64 bit application.
- The Auto Top Up consumable option can now be favorited and used from within the favorites menu.
- Added a new stat, Crit Resist: reduces the damage taken from critical hits equal to a % of the difference between a non-critical hit and a critical hit. A description has been added to the House of The Know-It-All Ducks.
- Bosses used to be exempt from LXP reward scaling based on the party's average level. Now, bosses instead always reward at least their full amount of LXP, but the amount can scale up when defeating higher level bosses.
- Can now view enemy passive details in the Monsters Archive.
Bug fixes:
- Unreactable will now properly apply to monsters that react by using Escape.
- Counters will now only trigger on HP damage (would previously trigger on MP and AP damage, too).
- Status effects which last for "damage taken" will no longer decrement unless taking more than zero HP damage.
- Status effects which last for "physical hits taken" will no longer decrement unless taking more than zero damage (can still be HP, MP, or AP damage).
- Status effects which last for "magical hits taken" will no longer decrement unless taking more than zero damage (can still be HP, MP, or AP damage).
- Elemental penalties and bonuses are no longer applied twice when a physical ability and the currently equipped weapon both share the same element.
- Fixed showing the incorrect minimap when jumping from a certain late game region.
- Removed "permanent" wording from status applications which don't expire.
- Fixed wording for some mods that said "apply debuff" but should have said "inflict debuff".
- Enemy details during battle now does a better job of fitting the content when there are many passive mods on one enemy.
- Menu position will now be remembered when using the Archive Registrar.
Balance changes:
- This patch contains a large number of balance changes. For those that aren't happy with these changes, an option to play using the original vanilla balance will be available soon.
- Warning: The following balance change patch notes contain untagged spoilers for enemy names, location names, class names, ability names, and equipment names.
Monsters & Regions:
Enemy Abilities:
- Earthquake: Scaling damage decreased from 330 per 100 Mind to 315 per 100 Mind.
- Earthquake: New animation. (Applies to latest and vanilla.)
Rolling Quintar Fields:
- Scavenger: Copper reward increased from 30 to 50.
- Fiendish Quintar (blue): LXP reward increased from 26 to 36.
Quintar Nest:
- Brutish Quintar (red): LXP reward increased from 26 to 46.
Capital Jail:
- Jail Breaker: Uses Sever only once. (Easy difficulty only.)
Greenshire Reprise:
- Cultist: Will now appear as a Red Flame for longer.
Salmon River:
- Shelldin: Copper reward increased from 150 to 200.
- Salmon Eater: Copper reward increased from 180 to 240.
Poko Poko Desert:
- Cactooer: Aggro distance decreased from 4 to 3.
- Cactooer: LXP reward increased from 32 to 52.
- Cactooer: Silver reward increased from 4 to 6.
- Fiendish Quintar (yellow): LXP reward increased from 38 to 48.
- Brutish Quintar (yellow): LXP reward increased from 38 to 58.
- Added troop formations with fewer monsters. (Easy and Normal difficulties only.)
- It's now harder to accidentally reach Sara Sara Bazaar directly from the start of the game.
Ancient Reservoir:
- Sand Blaster: Silver reward increased from 8 to 10.
Overpass:
- Trusty Quintar (blue): LXP reward increased from 40 to 60.
- Trusty Quintar (red): LXP reward increased from 40 to 60.
- Woke Quintar (teal): LXP reward increased from 42 to 72.
The Undercity:
- Koh-Mouri: LXP reward increased from 36 to 57.
- Added troop formations with fewer monsters. (Easy and Normal difficulties only.)
Quintar Reserve:
- Woke Quintar (red): LXP reward increased from 38 to 68.
Quintar Mausoleum:
- Tomb Guard: Uses Blood Spiller less often. (Easy and Normal difficulties only.)
- Tomb Guard: Dexterity decreased from 180 to 150.
- Tomb Guard: EXP reward increased from 1000 to 1400.
- Tomb Guard: LXP reward increased from 38 to 78.
- Tomb Invader: Uses Earthquake instead of Dark Overture.
- Tomb Invader: Uses Earthquake less often than it used to use Dark Overture. (Easy and Normal difficulties only.)
- Tomb Invader: EXP reward increased from 1050 to 1550.
- Tomb Invader: LXP reward increased from 38 to 79.
Tall, Tall Heights:
- Polar Claw: No longer uses Devour. (Easy difficulty only.)
Jidamba Tangle:
- Perennial: Uses Marrow Slurp only once. (Easy and Normal difficulties only.)
- Creeper: Uses Plague Spreader only once. (Easy and Normal difficulties only.)
- Creeper: Dexterity decreased from 170 to 150.
- Meat Eater: Uses all abilities besides Attack less often. (Easy and Normal difficulties only.)
- Meat Eater: Dexterity decreased from 170 to 160.
- Meat Eater: LXP reward increased from 38 to 58.
- Mantis Crawler: Uses Marrow Slurp less often. (Easy and Normal difficulties only.)
- Greenjacket: LXP reward increased from 17 to 55.
- Greenjacket: Silver reward decreased from 70 to 55.
- Mettapodd: LXP reward increased from 38 to 100.
- Hatchling: Only uses Hemoplague once. (Easy and Normal difficulties only.)
- Hatchling: Now takes 35% more Wind damage.
- Hatchling: LXP reward increased from 38 to 100.
- Uniranha: LXP reward increased from 17 to 47.
Jidamba Eaclaneya:
- Fire Bug: LXP reward increased from 38 to 100.
Jade Cavern:
- Impaler: LXP reward increased from 22 to 52.
The Sequoia:
- Root Muncher: LXP reward increased from 24 to 47.
- Wing Worm: LXP reward increased from 40 to 94.
- Rotten Root: Uses Earthquake instead of Dark Overture.
- Shrieker: LXP reward increased from 24 to 80.
Castle Sequoia:
- Watchman: Now takes 25% more Wind damage.
- Ice Muncher: Uses Icy Chill less often. (Easy and Normal difficulties only.)
- Flameling: Uses Cauterizer less often. (Easy difficulty only.)
- Flameling: Now takes 20% more Ice and Water damage.
- Tomb Gaze: Now takes 25% more Wind damage.
Classes:
Warrior:
- Paragon Crush: Now generates +50% Threat.
- Battle Crush: Now generates -50% Threat.
- Grudge: AP Bonus increased from 2 to 6.
Monk:
- Now has innate +25% Crit Resist.
- Focus Energy: AP recovery changed from 2 + 2 per 100 Strength to 3 + 3 per 100 Spirit.
Cleric:
- Star Flare: Damage scaling increased from 500 per 100 Spirit to 600 per 100 Spirit. (Does not apply to enemies that use Star Flare.)
- Inner Warmth: Now provides MP when healing MP and AP when healing AP. Description updated to be more explicit about the effect.
- Inner Warmth: PP cost decreased from 2 to 1.
- Equip Staff: PP cost decreased from 2 to 1.
Warlock:
- Doublecast: MP cost increased from 16 to 24.
- Chaincaster: Doublecast MP cost decreased from -8 to -16.
- Refresher: PP cost decreased from 5 to 4.
Fencer:
- Eagle Stance: Now deals 25% less non crit damage and 25% more crit damage. (Applies to latest and vanilla because it is more of a bug fix.)
Shaman:
- Mist Core: Now provides 25% magic damage reduction instead of magic evasion.
Aegis:
- Resist Break: MP cost decreased from 14 to 12.
- Magic Break: MP cost decreased from 14 to 12.
- Armor Boost: Is now self-only. Duration increased from 1 to 2.
- Resist Boost: Is now self-only. Duration increased from 1 to 2.
- Power Wall: Is now other-only. MP cost increased from 6 to 8.
- Magic Wall: Is now other-only. MP cost increased from 6 to 8.
- Reprisal Aura: Is now multi-target.
- Reprisal Aura: New animation. (Applies to latest and vanilla.)
- Entrench: Now costs 10 MP.
- Crystal Form: Now doubles all current accumulated Threat on usage. Now costs 10 MP.
- Natural Tank: Threat generated increased from 20 to 100.
Hunter:
- Covert: Threat reduction increased from 20% to 25%.
Chemist:
- Tincture: MP recovery increased from 10 to 15.
- Ether: MP recovery increased from 20 to 30.
- Zether: MP recovery increased from 40 to 60.
- Levigel: Cooldown decreased from 4 to 2.
- Selfless Cure: PP cost decreased from 2 to 1.
- New Passive: Item Finder. Increases drop chance of consumable items.
Reaper:
- Moon Slash: MP absorb rate increased from 25% to 35%.
Ninja:
- All Seals: Now removed by HP damage greater than zero, similar to Sleep.
Nomad:
- Shimmertide: AP cost decreased from 28 to 26.
Dervish:
- Quakesand: Now inflicts Power Down for 1 turn.
- Tornado: Now inflicts Magic Down for 1 turn.
- Soul Prayer: No longer has an MP cost.
- Magic Prayer: Now provides 10% magic damage reduction instead of 2 MP per turn.
- Vigor Drain: No longer has an MP cost.
Beatsmith:
- Beat Roll: Scaling damage increased from 60 to 75.
- Rhythm Break: Is now multi-target.
- Rhythm Break: Repeat action damage penalty increased from -30% to -35%.
- Rhythm Break: AP cost increased from 3 to 4.
- Crescendo: Base damage per buff increased from 50 to 60.
- Mana Song: Base MP recovery increased from 9 to 10.
- Replaced Attack Style with Resistance Style, a stance for applying Magic Down.
- Defense Style: Now causes -3 AP per turn instead of a damage penalty.
- Resistance Style: Now causes -3 AP per turn instead of a damage penalty.
Samurai:
- Fury: AP Bonus increased from 2 to 3. PP Cost decreased from 2 to 1.
Assassin:
- Harm Power: Now works with any weapon type.
- Harm Magic: Now works with any weapon type.
- Coup de Grace: Now requires a Dagger.
Valkyrie:
- Bracing Strike: Threat generated increased from +50% to +100%.
- Steeling Strike: Threat generated increased from +50% to +100%.
- Healing Breeze: Can now be used out of combat.
- Steeling Wind: Can now be used out of combat.
- AP Transfer: MP cost decreased from 16 to 8.
- AP Transfer: Scaling increased from 3 per 100 Vitality to 6 per 100 Vitality.
- Commander: PP cost decreased from 5 to 3.
- Equip Spear: PP cost decreased from 3 to 2.
Summoner:
- Pah: Base MP recovery increased from 5 to 10.
- Initial Resist: Turns increased from 2 to 3.
Beastmaster:
- Feast: CT decreased from 30 to 20.
- Famine: CT decreased from 30 to 20.
- Famine: Base MP damage increased from 12 to 20.
- Hew: CT decreased from 50 to 30.
- Balm: CT decreased from 50 to 30.
- Odor Deposit: CT decreased from 50 to 40.
- Odor Deposit: Cooldown decreased from 4 to 3.
- Threatening: Threat gain increased from 15% to 25%.
Weaver:
- Dust: MP cost increased from 16 to 20.
- Stability: MP cost increased from 10 to 11.
- Rewind: MP cost decreased from 24 to 12.
- Quick: No longer instantly charges abilities. (Does not apply to enemies that use Quick.)
- Quick: MP cost decreased from 40 to 30. CT cost decreased from 40 to 30.
- New Passive: Delay 20. Adds 20 to initial turn's TT. No PP cost.
- New Passive: Delay 40. Adds 40 to initial turn's TT. No PP cost.
Equipment:
Swords:
- Sharp Sword: Accuracy increased from 15 to 20.
- Scimitar: Now has +20 Accuracy.
- Cutlass: Evasion Down duration increased from 1 to 2.
- Defender: Now has +20% Crit Resist.
- Crystal Sword: Agility increased from 10 to 20.
- Rune Sword: No longer has Defense Pierce. Now applies Magic Down for 1 turn.
- Soul Keeper: Physical MP Absorb increased from 25% to 50%.
- King's Guard: No longer has Defense nor Resistance. Now applies Power Down for 1 turn.
- King's Guard: New icon. (Applies to latest and vanilla.)
- Oily Sword: New icon. (Applies to latest and vanilla.)
Axes:
- Hatchet: Now has +4 AP on battle start.
- Berserker Axe: Now has +4 AP on battle start.
Katanas:
- Craftwork Katana: Now has +2 AP on attack.
- Silver Katana: Now has +3 AP on attack.
- Artisan Katana: Now has +3 AP on attack.
- Gold Katana: Now has +4 AP on attack.
- Tomokirimaru: Accuracy increased from +10 to +30.
- Master Katana: Now has +6 AP on attack.
- Diamond Katana: Now has +6 AP on attack.
Bows:
- Dream Hunter is now one-of-a-kind. It can be found where Artemis previously was.
- Artemis is now purchasable from the shop which previously sold Dream Hunter.
- Dream Hunter and Artemis have had their entry numbers in the Archive swapped.
Wands:
- Cursegiver: Turns until Silence decreased from 6 to 4.
- Cursegiver: Now grants immunity to Silence while ticking down.
Shields:
- Craftwork Shield: Now has +5% Crit Resist.
- Boomer Shield: Now has +25% Crit Resist instead of +5% Vitality.
- Silver Shield: Now has +10% Crit Resist.
- Artisan Shield: Now has +10% Crit Resist.
- Gold Shield: Now has +15% Crit Resist.
- Bulkwark: Now has +30% Crit Resist.
- Bulkwark: New icon. (Applies to latest and vanilla.)
- Master Shield: Now has +20% Crit Resist.
- Diamond Shield: Now has +25% Crit Resist.
Heavy Helmets:
- Craftwork Helm: Threat gain increased from 3% to 5%.
- Silver Helm: Threat gain increased from 5% to 10%.
- Artisan Helm: Threat gain increased from 5% to 10%.
- Gold Helm: Threat gain increased from 7% to 12%.
- Master Helm: Threat gain increased from 9% to 15%.
- Guts Busby: Threat gain increased from 9% to 10%.
- Raid Helm: Threat gain increased from 15% to 35%.
- Diamond Helm: Threat gain increased from 10% to 20%.
Heavy Armors:
- Craftwork Mail: Threat gain increased from 5% to 10%.
- Silver Mail: Threat gain increased from 10% to 15%.
- Artisan Mail: Threat gain increased from 10% to 15%.
- Gold Mail: Threat gain increased from 15% to 20%.
- Plate of Lion: Defense decreased from 120 to 100.
- Master Mail: Threat gain increased from 18% to 25%.
- Construct Mail: Now has +50% Crit Resist.
- Guardian Angel: Re-Raise is now non-expiring.
- Plate of Whale: Defense decreased from 100 to 50.
- Lunar Mail: Threat gain increased from 19% to 25%.
- Diamond Mail: Threat gain increased from 20% to 30%.
Medium Armors:
- Quintar Pelt: Now has Bleed immunity.
Light Hats:
- Pointy Hat: Now increases MP costs by 35%. Accuracy penalty increased from -30% to -35%.
Light Armors:
- Shell Gown: Resist Up is now non-expiring.
