 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Leviathan's Sword update for 21 May 2022

V0.81

Share · View all patches · Build 8785207 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V0.81

A smaller update this week, as we've been busy on bigger tasks for the game

  • Weapons skins! Not every weapon is the same cutlass and pistol. They are still placeholder sprites, but it should give you a better sense of the weapon you are using
  • Added navigational arrows for unexplored rooms, so you no longer have to search for that single door
  • Added a new intro animation for entering a ship!
  • Fixed the game auto pausing in the main menu
  • Fixed rich presence throwing errors and not showing up in the friends list information
  • Fixed item flying pickups when going through a portal at the same time

Changed files in this update

Leviathan's Treasure Content Depot 858071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link