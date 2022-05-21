V0.81
A smaller update this week, as we've been busy on bigger tasks for the game
- Weapons skins! Not every weapon is the same cutlass and pistol. They are still placeholder sprites, but it should give you a better sense of the weapon you are using
- Added navigational arrows for unexplored rooms, so you no longer have to search for that single door
- Added a new intro animation for entering a ship!
- Fixed the game auto pausing in the main menu
- Fixed rich presence throwing errors and not showing up in the friends list information
- Fixed item flying pickups when going through a portal at the same time
