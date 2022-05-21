 Skip to content

DrumBeats VR update for 21 May 2022

V0.62.2 Hotfix1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear players,

In this hotfix you'll find:

  • Leftie Drum-Kit double drums fix.

Cheers!

