Update V 0.0.4

Update Notes Version 0.0.4
Additions:
- Added Animal transport wagon (just added but not playable right now)
- Added logics to transport 4 small, 1 big and 2 small or 2 big animals
- Added logics to attach a horse in front of a wagon
- Added 23 tutorial quests
- Added Half Straight Stairs
Changes:
- Changed: Foundations can now be adjusted in height in steps by half of the height of a wall when snapped to another foundation
- Changed the foundation steps model
- Changed the straight stairs model to fit perfectly to foundation stairs
- Changed: Foundation stairs do have support pillars now, which will be expand like foundations do
- Changed: Foundation stairs can be snapped to placed foundation steps now
- Changed: Foundations can be attached to foundation steps now
Fixes:
- Fixed Character states will be still visible when the character dies
- Fixed continous jittery movement on breed animals
- Fixed Breed animals stick together
- Fixed Goblin Shamans are killing themselves
- Fixed Flee animals are not running away sometimes
- Fixed enemies are not running towards you
- Fixed some enemy footstep sounds are missing
- Fixed a bug where trying to breed animals will not find a female one while there is one present
- Fixed wrong ceiling placement when a pillar is builded on a pillar and the floor is attached to it
- Fixed Horses will not be the same on host and client
- Fixed Horse will change every time it spawns
- Fixed a bug where breeding animals will not spawn directly when loading a game
