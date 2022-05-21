 Skip to content

Re.Poly update for 21 May 2022

Update V 0.0.4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update Notes Version 0.0.4

Additions:

  • Added Animal transport wagon (just added but not playable right now)
  • Added logics to transport 4 small, 1 big and 2 small or 2 big animals
  • Added logics to attach a horse in front of a wagon
  • Added 23 tutorial quests
  • Added Half Straight Stairs

Changes:

  • Changed: Foundations can now be adjusted in height in steps by half of the height of a wall when snapped to another foundation
  • Changed the foundation steps model
  • Changed the straight stairs model to fit perfectly to foundation stairs
  • Changed: Foundation stairs do have support pillars now, which will be expand like foundations do
  • Changed: Foundation stairs can be snapped to placed foundation steps now
  • Changed: Foundations can be attached to foundation steps now

Fixes:

  • Fixed Character states will be still visible when the character dies
  • Fixed continous jittery movement on breed animals
  • Fixed Breed animals stick together
  • Fixed Goblin Shamans are killing themselves
  • Fixed Flee animals are not running away sometimes
  • Fixed enemies are not running towards you
  • Fixed some enemy footstep sounds are missing
  • Fixed a bug where trying to breed animals will not find a female one while there is one present
  • Fixed wrong ceiling placement when a pillar is builded on a pillar and the floor is attached to it
  • Fixed Horses will not be the same on host and client
  • Fixed Horse will change every time it spawns
  • Fixed a bug where breeding animals will not spawn directly when loading a game

